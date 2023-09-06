Private schools in the Northern Emirates took the initiative to combat what they called “paralysis” among students, with the beginning of the current academic year, pointing to the existence of harmonious student groups formed during the previous school years.

The administrations decided to transfer the members of these gatherings from their people and distribute them to other classes to reduce their negative impact.

The students’ families expressed their fears that the new distribution for their children will cause them frustration, especially since they have formed friendships with their colleagues during the past years, and they also depend on each other to review lessons.

In detail, the administrations of private schools said that, with the beginning of the new academic year, they decided to redistribute students from the secondary stage in the classrooms after identifying groups of them during the last academic year, and observing their clusters in the yards during the rest time, in addition to their rioting and their negative impact on some other students.

She explained that “these groups practice behaviors that are not devoid of bullying other students who do not belong to their group, and they also leave a negative impact on the school environment, despite the presence of outstanding students among their members.”

She added that she identified the names of students who are members of paralyzed groups and decided to implement a plan to distribute them to a number of new classrooms, to reduce their negative impact on others, especially since among them are outstanding students.

She indicated that the redistribution of students was subject to a study by social workers and psychologists in schools, expressing her surprise at the objection of the students’ families to the plan.

She said that she had identified people to respond to the inquiries of the students’ families who demanded the cancellation of the plan and the return of their children to their classrooms.

Students’ families considered that school administrations are required to combat “paralysis” in other ways, supervise the organization of student games during rest time, and prevent rioters from sitting next to each other in classes, expressing their rejection of the idea of ​​redistributing their children and ending their friendships that are more than five years old with their fellow students. .

They said that it is normal for their children to feel alienated after moving to new classes in which there are no former classmates, which may affect their psychological state and frustration, and may have a negative impact on their academic level.

They confirmed that they submitted requests to the departments in order to return their children to the previous academic divisions to be with their colleagues who accompanied them during the past years, but the school administrations attributed their procedures to combating paralysis and reducing riots in the classrooms, especially since the students have reached the secondary stage that needs some kind of discipline in dealing with them.