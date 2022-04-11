The evaluation is by the director of Concessions and Privatizations at BNDES, Fábio Abrahão; periphery areas will have social tariff

The new basic sanitation framework allows private companies to act in the sector and promises investments that the State has never been able to apply. One of the major challenges for these companies is to bring treated sewage to areas that today do not even have treated water.

The strategy for companies to reach these areas differs in each region. In all cases, there will be a social tariff to be charged to residents. For the BNDES’ director of Concessions and Privatizations, Fábio Abrahão, 43 years old, there is no risk of default by users.

According to Abrahão, the bank carried out extensive studies to arrive at rates consistent with the reality of each place. In an interview with Power 360states that even these distant areas are included in each company’s sanitation universalization goals.

“Even though they are not formalized areas, they are included in the universalization goals. Population pays a social tariff. (…) It is important because it creates a consumer relationship between the resident and that company”, said Abraham.

The bank’s director also states that sanitation projects combine 3 pillars: public policy, tariff control and attraction to the consumer market. He also says that the pandemic has shown how resilient the sector is. According to him, since 2020, the sanitation sector has received R$ 108 billion between contracted investments, grants – money paid to the government – ​​and inheritance of debts by the private sector.

The latest data from the institute treats Brazil, referring to the year 2020, show that the country has 94.4% treated water; 75.7% of the population with access to sewage collection and 64.1% of the population with treated sewage.

port sector

Abrahão also said that, with the concessions of port terminals, the efficiency of the ports improved significantly. Therefore, to keep up with this pace, the sale of port authorities is necessary, such as Codesa (Companhia Docas do Espírito Santos), the 1st privatization of the port sector.

“The conclusion is: it is useless to have a super-efficient terminal in a port that has limitations to increase efficiency or response speed and it is in this sense that this process of taking the port authority to auction creates this new space. It takes the Brazilian productive sector a step further“, he said.

The Espírito Santo company will serve as a model for the privatization of the port of Santos (SP), a process that should be carried out by the end of 2022. Among the similarities is the establishment of a maximum average tariff and dispersion control. The objective is to prevent one terminal from having a very low tariff and another very high. “This avoids economic abuses from the point of view of the port manager”he said.

Upcoming auctions

Abrahão listed environmental assets, which were structured by the bank, as the main auctions in 2022. He states that Brazil currently has the largest portfolio of environmental assets in the world. “Something around 4.8 million hectares”, he said.