Association cites negative impact if tax applies across the entire oil chain, including fuel sales

A Refine Brazil (Brazilian Association of Private Refiners) released a note this Saturday (Oct 28, 2023) defending changes in excerpts from the tax reform report presented on Wednesday (Oct 25) by the senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM). The entity presented suggestions for “correct distortions” in order to avoid negative impacts on the sector chain. Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 377 kB).

The main complaint is about the proposed levy of IS (Selective Tax) for activities related to oil. According to the association, the current wording carries the risk of cascading effects on the sector’s production chains (oil and derivatives).

Refina Brasil’s proposals are:

provide for the incidence of selective tax exclusively on extraction activities and not on the sale of extractive industry goods;

provide for the specific taxation regime for fuels as approved in the text of the Chamber of Deputies.

The entity said it was concerned about the incidence of the selective tax on sales and the exclusion of the incidence on exports.

“The eventual incidence of IS on the sale of oil (as well as on any asset from extractive activities) and the non-incidence of it on exports will cause distortion in the downstream chain, as it will encourage the export of inputs instead of sales on the market. internal”it says.

According to the association, the measure would discourage the national industry, since “the supply of inputs from the extractive industry in the domestic market is reduced due to the advantage for export, as well as the halt in investments until there is a definition of whether or not the IS will be applicable to the commercialization of products from the extractive industry”.

As for the specific regime for fuels, Refina Brasil said that the optional provision will cause legal uncertainty. It also states that the current taxation of fuels, with uniform rates, applicable only once, has helped to stabilize prices in the fuel sector.

“This change in the text of the PEC increases legal uncertainty and does not contribute to stability and reasonableness in fuel prices”it says.