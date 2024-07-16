The attack on Donald Trump last weekend shocked public opinionbut not the markets, which have been accustomed to weathering all kinds of episodes of volatility in better or worse ways in recent years. Contrary to what has historically happened in other episodes of violence against American political leaders, Wall Street has continued its rises and the Dow Jones managed to mark a new historical high on Monday, the first since May. Analysts are unanimous and believe that the assassination attempt catapults the Republican candidate to the White House. But although the gains have been widespread, two businesses have benefited the most: private prisons and weapons.

Companies dedicated to the management of private prisons had their own moment of glory during the years of the Trump Administration. This is a business dominated by two main operators, Geo Group and Core Civic, which on Monday registered increases on the stock market of 9.35% and 8%, respectively. These increases, according to futures, will continue on Tuesday, although in a more moderate way. The performance of both companies on the stock market is closely linked to Trump: immediately after Trump’s victory was confirmed in 2020, Geo Group gained 15.9% in a single session. The increases did not stop there and six months later its shares appreciated by 114% and managed to reach new highs. In the case of Core Civic, on November 9, 2020, when the defeat of the Democrats was confirmed, its shares rebounded by 43.13%.

Donald Trump’s proposals to strengthen immigration laws are behind the reaction of private prison companies on the stock market. The market is pricing in that these measures will result in an increase in arrests, which will serve as a catalyst for the income of this business, which recorded record income under the Republican legislature. In February 2017, a month after the inauguration of the American magnate, private prisons benefited from the decision of the US attorney general to annul the Obama administration’s order to regain control of penitentiary centers, eliminating private management in prisons. A measure that has been reversed with the arrival of Biden in 2020. Following in the footsteps of Barack Obama, private prisons have been reduced, although a total of 27 states have 158 private prisons, which house about 1,000 people. 90,873 inmates, 8% of the total prison population, according to data from the Sentencing Projecta nonprofit organization that promotes reforms to U.S. prison policy. Over the past four years, the U.S. prison population in such prisons has grown by 5%, driven by a state law.

The connection between Trump and these companies goes beyond electoral proposals. Geo Group was one of the largest donors to the Republican’s campaign in 2016 and is now one of the funders of the Republican’s campaign for the presidential elections in November. according to records from the US Federal Election CommissionAccording to the NGO Citizens for Ethics, in 2017 it obtained 40 new contracts from the federal administration for the management of private prisons, a figure that rose to 87 in 2020.

Furthermore, since 2019 the business of managing private prisons has been under pressure. On the one hand, due to the impact of the pandemic on its accounts, which caused it to lose its investment grade, and on the other, due to the pressure exerted by activist investors. A pressure that led the big names in the big American banks, such as JP Morgan, Bank of America or Wells Fargo, to stop financing this type of company. With deteriorating accounts and a bank that turned off the credit tap, the ability to obtain resources was drastically reduced. The junk bond label that the rating agencies hung on it increased the cost of financing for both companies. A situation that has begun to improve this year when S&P improved the outlook for Geo to positive. Even so, they maintain the rating at BB, two steps below investment grade. The agency supports the refinancing put in place to face maturities and reduce the risk of restructuring. “LStrong social pressures on this industry have reduced the number of investors in recent years, leading to higher financing costs. […]In the case of Geo Group, the company has demonstrated solid operating performance,” S&P notes in its report.

But this is not the only business that has benefited from the attack on Trump. Considered a prominent member of the National Rifle Association (NRA), the Republican candidate announced in May that if he reaches the White House he will also take measures to protect the rights of the Second Amendment that allow Americans to carry firearms. This Monday, the arms manufacturers Sturm Ruger and Smith & Wesson registered increases of 5.39% and 11.38%, respectively. It is true that analysts point out that yesterday’s performance is usually normal after this type of act. Events such as the one experienced by Trump give a voice to the defenders of greater control over weapons. The fear that availability will be limited translates into an increase in rifle purchases and this is reflected in the stock market.

The market gains were not limited to equities. Bitcoin, a risky asset characterized by its marked volatility, rose 6.56% on Monday to $64,782.4. Simon Peters, an expert analyst in crypto assets at eToro, highlights that the Republican candidate has been widely seen as a defender of cryptocurrencies despite the skepticism he has shown in the past. The expert points out that throughout the campaign Trump has accepted donations through bitcoin and etherum, “a first for a major political party in the US.” The love affair with digital assets does not end there. The leader of the Republicans is invited to participate in the next June 27 in Bitcoin 2024one of the largest conferences for bitcoin enthusiasts.

