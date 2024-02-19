Private portfolios, current account liquidity and investments: the guide

THE financial portfolios of private customers (i.e. customers with assets exceeding 1 million euros) they have one lower volatility compared to the average as they are composed of different types of investments long-term that reduce the risk that a single investment can have a significantly negative impact on overall returns. Overall then the current account liquidity it is approximately half of that held by so-called 'mass market' customers. As rates rise, liquidity is reduced current accounts of the private clients mainly flowed into the fixed income. Therefore, interest in the bond market: titles at the top investment grade (those with a rating – a judgment – higher than BBB- according to the S&P rating agency or Baa3 according to the Moody's agency) and government.



While interest is growing, in the medium term, also for high yield bonds, corporate securities with a credit rating lower than BBB- which can play an important role in many private portfolios. The high yield debt It typically offers higher coupons than government bonds and investment grade corporate bonds and has the potential for a price increase in the event of an economic recovery or improvement in the issuing company's performance.

In the portfolios of private clients there are often, albeit in small percentages, investments in private markets, instruments not listed on the stock exchange: investors who want to invest in this asset class they therefore have a wide choice in terms of solutions, strategies and investment methods. Investments on private markets increase diversification and keep the portfolio stable over time. The preferred sectors are infrastructure and so-called private debt, alternative form of financing where investors such as pension funds or insurance companies lend to unlisted companies. Those who invest in these assets on average never exceed 10% of their financial portfolio.

The volumes allocated to managed assets are substantially in line with last year (approximately 20% of PB portfolios) while the insurance sector records slight although constant outflows and represents a slightly lower share than that of the managed sector. The percentage of long-term investment in private portfolios also includes investments in shares but on average the exposure to a single share does not exceed 2/3% of the portfolio, always in line with one's investment objectives. Another type of investment that is often seen in 'private' positions is They that gives wallet balanceit's a safe haven asset and is decorrelated by the market (financial decorrelation is a statistical indicator that measures the relationships between the trends of two markets or indices).

Thumbs down instead for cryptocurrencies, almost never included in the asset allocation of a PB portfolio. I'm a too volatile asset and they don't even fall within the scope of consultancy. Of the opposite nature are the so-called digital assets, a form of digital investment based on the blockchain on which all transactions carried out on it are stored. At a sector level there is also space for energy, healthcare and technology. In short, there is attention to long-term issues, where investments will continue to grow. The financial sector, which has already done a lot, is not to be favored. Among the investment trends of private clients we also find demographic trends, climate change and technological transition. Above all, it grew sensitivity of 'private' families for sustainable investments, have come to represent a third of the total assets invested in private banking.