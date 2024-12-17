The death of Isak Andic, co-founder and owner of Mangothe second most important textile company in Spain after Inditex (Zara), has been one of the most shocking news of this end of the year 2024. Not in vain, Andic was, according to Forbes magazine, the fifth largest fortune in the world. country, only surpassed by Amancio and Sandra Ortega; Rafael del Pino Calvo-Sotelo, president of Ferrovial; and Juan Roig, president of Mercadona. It exceeds 1,800 million euros.

To the economic fortune of the businessman born in Istanbul 71 years ago, we must add his material assets, forged throughout a successful business life that culminated with the opening in the spring of 2022 of the Mango flagship on Fifth Avenue in New YorkIsak Andic’s great professional dream, as he himself confessed in the few interviews he gave during his life.

Beyond the material assets of their companies—also had economic interests in the real estate sector—, with properties such as Mango’s headquarters in Palau-solità i Plegamans, which include the firm’s Hangar Design Centre, its innovation center – the Barcelona company is building its new headquarters, Campus Magno -, personally, Isak Andic was surrounded by luxury.

Their homes; the Nirvana Formentera, one of the most impressive sailboats in the world; the largest private jet in Spain; or a Porsche collection that has nothing to envy of that of Maluma and other celebrities who are passionate about luxury cars in general and the German brand in particular, are part of the estate of the businessman who recently died in an accident in the mountains.









The material assets of Isak Andic

Next, we delve into the material heritage of Isak Andic, one of the most influential businessmen in the recent history of our country. Nevertheless, received the Kingdom of Spain Award for Business Career from King Felipe VIan award given jointly by the Círculo de Empresarios, the Cercle d’Economia and the Círculo de Empresarios Vascos.

A Porsche collection

Few people know that Isak Andic was passionate about luxury cars. Unlike other details of his private life, which he always kept very discreet, the owner of Mango did show some of the cars from his private collection at the Autobello shows organized in different parts of Spain and Andorra.

Thanks to its president, Emilio Olivares Camps, we now know that Isak Andic owned «a collection of supercars and classics with criteria». Above all, the businessman was a fan of Porsche models, which he acquired from different parts of the world.

Among other models of the German brand, Isak Andic had units of the Porsche 959, Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 and Porsche 356 A Carrera Porsche Carrera GT.

luxury homes

It is known from Isak Andic’s houses that he owned a mansion in Esplugues de Llobregatthe area on the outskirts of Barcelona where celebrities like Gerard Piqué and Shakira live or have lived before separating, an urbanization along the lines of La Moraleja or Las Lomas, where the UFC world champion Ilia Topuria resides.

There are no known public images of the mansion, although different media published that the owner of Mango renovated it in 2014, and that it has 1,600 square meters of housing built on a plot of 4,500 meters. These meters are distributed in a mansion with three floors, a garage, and an outdoor garden area with a rectangular pool.

To this main home, Isak Andic added a house in the Arán Valley and another in Ibiza, although the latter is only known from the public statement on Instagram of the aforementioned president of Autobello, Emilio Olivares Camps.

Private plane for 15 passengers

Although he never publicly acknowledged it, it was an open secret—and it was published at the time—that Isak Andic had acquired a Global Express plane, model manufactured by Bombardier with capacity for 15 passengers, it was considered the largest private jet in Spain.

This aircraft, according to Superyatchfana community showcasing the world’s most impressive yachts and other luxury properties, including jets with Andic’s, «It is capable of flying non-stop for more than 6,000 nautical milesmaking it ideal for long-distance trips. Its price, according to the same source, depending on the model and configuration, ranges between 45 and 70 million dollars (between 42 and 66 million euros).

The most luxurious sailboat in the country

It is difficult for there to be a more luxurious sailboat in Spain than that of Isak Andic, founder of Mango and a great lover of the sea. His ship, named Nirvana Formenterais one of the most luxurious and elegant in the world. Not in vain, it is valued at around 30 million euros.

The sailboat, a 53-meter-long vessel, was the protagonist of the vacations of the businessman of Turkish origin, who sailed through the Mediterranean in summer but also through the Caribbean and the Pacific in winter, especially since he appointed his trusted man , Toni Ruiz, CEO of Mango, which allowed him to reduce his business activity. Ruiz, by the way, received the Business Leader of the Year 2024 award in New York just a few days before Isak Andic’s death.