Here are the main announcements:

Throughout the country, parties organized in establishments open to the public will be prohibited from Saturday. “All private parties, such as weddings or student parties held in halls, in multi-purpose rooms or any other establishment open to the public will be prohibited”, announced the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, during his press conference Thursday, October 15.

In Ile-de-France and in the eight cities affected by the curfew, different reasons for exemption will allow circulation after 9 p.m.:

: “to go to the hospital or to buy drugs in a pharmacy on duty”. Job : “if you work at night or your working hours do not allow you to be home at 9 pm”, explained Jean Castex. A certificate, digital or on paper, as well as proof provided by the employer will be necessary, said the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin. The employer’s proof can be a professional card, “if you are a liberal nurse or journalist”.

: “if you work at night or your working hours do not allow you to be home at 9 pm”, explained Jean Castex. A certificate, digital or on paper, as well as proof provided by the employer will be necessary, said the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin. The employer’s proof can be a professional card, “if you are a liberal nurse or journalist”. To help “a loved one in a situation of dependency”.

: Jean Castex announced that travel would be authorized “if you have a train or a plane arriving or leaving after 9 pm”. “You will have to show your ticket if you are checked. Will the train or plane ticket be a waiver?” Pets : possibility of taking them out near home during curfew.

12,000 police and gendarmes will be mobilized each night between 9 pm and 6 am will be deployed to monitor compliance with the curfew. Violators face a fine of 135 euros, as during confinement.

The general salary increase of 93 euros for hospital staff, excluding doctors, and in nursing homes, scheduled for March 2021, will be paid “before the end of the year”.

A bonus of 150 euros will be paid to each person benefiting from the RSA, solidarity allowance and housing assistance. An additional 100 euros will be added per child. This aid will be paid before the end of the year and should concern 4,100,000 households.

Companies will need to set a minimum number of days of teleworking for positions allowing it, especially in curfew areas.

New aid for businesses: state guaranteed loans “will now be available until June 30, 2021”. Companies will also be able to “benefit from a total exemption from employers’ social contributions as soon as they lose 50% of their turnover”, adds Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy.