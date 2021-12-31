In recent weeks, the advancement of the Ômicron variant has solidified the decision of many cities and capitals to cancel public end-of-year events. To stay only at the hottest parties, suffice it to say that São Paulo will not promote New Year’s Eve on Avenida Paulista; that in Rio de Janeiro, no mega shows on the sands of Copacabana; and that, in Salvador, the traditional Festival da Virada will not take place either. A survey released by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) pointed out that at least 64% of the country’s cities canceled the night agglomerations on the 31st.

This whole scenario could indicate a repetition of the last New Year’s Eve – in which the coronavirus pandemic prevented the holding of any type of party. But now, at the turn of 2022, the situation is different. Despite cancellations and restrictions on public events, hotels, clubs, restaurants, bars and other private establishments are allowed to hold their New Year’s Eve parties. According to organizers heard by the report of state, demand for private party packages is surprisingly high (in some cases tickets are even sold out). The public is also valuing the implementation of strict health protocols, the reduction in the number of participants and the implementation of the vaccination passport.

The Clube Paulistano’s New Year’s Eve party is a good example of strict sanitary conditions. The entity’s board provides free covid testing for guests attending the event – ​​even for those with the complete vaccination schedule. In addition, this year’s edition will be held in an open space.

Hotels are also at the top of the list of end-of-the-year events. “Less closed” places that appeal to a certain amount of contact with nature are among the public’s favorites. In this sense, the Almenat Hotel, from the Hilton chain, surrounded by the Atlantic Forest and close to Embu das Artes, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, has attracted those who do not want to face agglomerations. In other hotels, such as Hyatt and Tivoli Mofarrej, the parties will follow the sanitary protocols and the presentation of the vaccination passport will be mandatory.

At the traditional Terraço Itália, in the central region of São Paulo, all tables near the windows are already sold (and the expectation is maximum capacity).” Dinner with live music is confirmed, we follow all protocols established at the time, we make it available alcohol gel on tables for our customers (and in common areas). There is also an obligation to wear masks to circulate in the restaurant”, said the general manager of Terraço Itália Alberto Cestrone.

Speaking of tradition, the Brahma bar, on the corner of Avenida Ipiranga and São João, also confirmed its end-of-the-year party. The bar promises distance between tables, provision of alcohol gel, gloves for handling at the buffet and mandatory use of mask during circulation in the house – in addition to the presentation of the vaccination card at the entrance. For those who prefer a night out and want to dance at the turn of the year, the Festa do Santo Forte must be one of the most popular options in the city of São Paulo. Held at the Fabrique Club, in Barra Funda, the venue reduced its audience capacity by 30% (from 1000 to 700 guests). As in other events, it will be mandatory to present the vaccination card and the use of a mask will be mandatory (it may be removed for drinking).

The city of São Paulo requires proof of vaccination for places with more than 500 people. For this reason, some restaurants with a capacity lower than this number are dispensing with vouchers. At Bananeira, located in Vila Suzana, the party will take place in an open, ventilated place, with sanitizing mats at the entrance and mandatory masks, gloves and alcohol gel – but, as it holds only 160 guests, it will not require a vaccination card.

Movement

It is a fact that the public looking for parties in famous hotels and restaurants and bars is not, traditionally, the same as those who attend public events. Still, the ban on most public events is also at the root of the high demand for private New Year’s Eve.

But, to get around the important economic issue, it is possible to find kiosks earning from the sale of tickets for New Year’s Eve parties. In Ubatuba, the Ponto 13 kiosk is selling tickets for “Open Bar” and “Open Food” for R$ 180. Less structured kiosks on the coast of São Paulo are also preparing to receive more people in this turn – and without the need for consumption minimum. In Rio, the kiosks will be allowed to operate during the turn of the year, but they are prohibited from making the so-called “fenced-in” on the sidewalk and on the sand of the beaches. The expectation is that, even with the restrictions, the movement will be intense.

Parties

Few cities have taken on the responsibility of holding public events. On the coast of São Paulo, Praia Grande is one of the few places where you can watch fireworks, for example. Asked about the reasons for the maintenance of the events, the Praia Grande City Hall spokesperson replied: “Considering that the complete vaccination in the State of São Paulo is at 90% and all the beaches in the State have been open and receiving tourists for months, we will keep the fireworks (…). It’s something traditional and cultural”. The City Hall emphasized that it will enforce all health protocols, but that care is individual, such as “the issue of distancing, the vaccine and the use of a mask.”

Along the same lines, the Balneário de Camboriú (SC), the structure for fireworks is being prepared throughout this week. In the city, there is the promise of inspection of the protocols, but without impediment to the holding of events. In São Miguel do Gostoso (RN), the city hall released a mega private event and is also organizing a public New Year’s Eve party. The private event is a 7-day party that usually brings together thousands of people (many celebrities, including). This year, the Public Ministry tried to stop the party, but a City Hall decree made it possible for it to happen (the shows are already in progress). At the same time, the city is preparing its own turnaround party.

“I won’t deny that it’s a big challenge. That it’s not easy, but that we’re working hard. Health surveillance is present at the private event. All the requirements, including the mandatory vaccination passport, are being fulfilled by the organizers”, said the secretary of Tourism and Communication Janielle Linhares da Silva. “At the party organized by the City Hall, the public will need to take a kilo of food and prove that they took both doses. Despite taking place on the beachfront, we will have access control, with temperature measurement and mask distribution”, he added.

Janielle stated that the New Year’s Eve parties in the city represent a gain of R$ 40 million in direct and indirect jobs for the local population (which is around 10 thousand inhabitants). In addition, according to Janielle, the numbers of covid in the city are under control.

