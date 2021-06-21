“When a journalist closes a stage of his professional activity, he falls into the temptation to look back and ask himself: ‘What was the most important information I published?'”, This is the premise under which the official trailer from Private network: who killed Manuel Buendía?

The documentary seeks to present different testimonies from those close to the renowned Mexican columnist, who was assassinated in 1984 outside his office in Mexico City. In this case, Netflix intends to revive one of the greatest acts against press freedom, and tries to land all those theories around the investigation.

“Manuel Buendía made journalism a combat weapon”, one of the people included in the clip of just over two minutes is heard saying, which closes with the Release date: July 14.

What happened to Manuel Buendía?

According to Infobae, towards the end of May 1984, Buendía finished his working day earlier than usual and said goodbye to his colleagues two hours before his normal departure time was due. It is around 6.30 pm when the prestigious columnist received five gunshot wounds, and then died in the middle of a public thoroughfare.

The horror shocked the Mexican press and set a precedent never seen before.

The title has a premiere scheduled for July 14. Photo: Netflix

Who was Manuel Buendía?

Buendía worked for Private network, the most widely read and respected column in Mexico that had gained an enviable level of reputation thanks to the quality of information it offered.

In those years, when the Cold War reigned in world events, the journalist wrote about the operations of the CIA in Mexico, the far-right groups, questionable businessmen, the shadowy trajectory of officials, drug trafficking and government corruption. That is why his death was considered by his colleagues and specialists as a state crime.