At COP28 it became clear: the global energy transition can hardly be financed by the public budgets of the states alone. Private capital is urgently needed for investments.

In the eternal search for sources of funding for international climate policy, COP28 is breaking new ground. While the debate about climate financing previously revolved primarily around government funds, the focus is now on private capital for the global energy transition. Companies, states, foundations and the financial sector are presenting extensive packages that are intended to advance climate protection worldwide and with a focus on emerging and developing countries. But criticism of these plans is also becoming louder.

Energy transition accelerator ETA

On Sunday, US climate envoy John Kerry officially presented the Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA) in the US pavilion on the COP site. This is an initiative of the US State Department, the Rockefeller Foundation and the Bezos Earth Foundation. It brings together industry partners and countries to raise capital through carbon credits in emerging and developing countries for the “transition from dirty electricity to a clean energy future,” as Kerry said.

The idea: Companies like Amazon, Bank of America, BCG, Morgan Stanley, Pepsico and McDonald’s buy certificates from the participating countries. Chile, the Dominican Republic, Nigeria and the Philippines have so far expressed interest. The corporations use the carbon credits for their participation in the voluntary carbon market. The states, in turn, receive capital for the development of renewable energies, power lines and the shutdown of coal-fired power plants. The projects should provide “clear guidelines for ecological integrity”. Five percent of the revenue should be used for local adaptation measures and resilience.

Up to $200 billion promised in 2035

“These countries need around $1.9 trillion in investments per year,” said Andres Steer, who is driving the project at the Bezos Earth Fund. “That is seven times as much as is available today.” In 2035, the certificates could mobilize between 72 and 207 billion dollars, it is said. This alone would be roughly in the order of magnitude of the $100 billion annually that the industrialized nations have currently promised poor countries in climate finance from 2020 to 2025.

The US government’s ETA was presented at COP27 and is now scheduled to officially start next spring. There was already criticism back then because it violated the UN body’s recommendations against greenwashing in the financial sector. Now Erika Lennon from the development organization CIEL explained that the initiative was “lies and deception” that was intended to distract attention from the USA’s meager record on climate finance. The idea relies on carbon markets that have shown that they do not work even with high standards. And the ETA is a “dangerous distraction” from the fact that the US is the world’s largest oil and gas producer.

UAE investment pot with 30 billion

The COP host, the United Arab Emirates, is also pushing ahead with the restructuring of global financial flows. With the promise of a multi-billion dollar green investment initiative, a new “catalytic climate vehicle” investment fund called Alterra aims to “steer private markets towards climate investments at scale, with a focus on developing countries and emerging markets,” according to a statement COP Presidency.

The fund is expected to raise $30 billion for these purposes, with the aim of triggering $250 billion in low-carbon investments worldwide. Alterra will be the “world’s largest private investment vehicle for climate protection,” it said. It should “advance international efforts to create a fairer climate finance system, with an emphasis on greater access to finance by the Global South.”

It is intended to be a special public cooperation in a country whose oil company Adnoc is a state-owned company. Its board of directors and current COP president Sultan Al Jaber is said to control Alterra as chairman of the supervisory board. Majid Al Suwaidi, director general of COP28, is expected to lead the company as CEO. He brings together a team of “climate finance specialists” for emerging and developing countries. The company is based in Abu Dhabi.

The investment funds BlackRock, Brookfield and TPG are on board as private partners. Together with them, Alterra has so far raised $6.5 billion in capital in “climate-aligned funds for global investments, including the Global South,” according to officials. In addition, further capital will be raised “from other institutional investors and global institutions”. The construction will be “a transformative solution to attract private capital,” said Sultan Al Jaber.

25 billion everywhere, five billion for poor countries

Alterra should be divided into two areas. Alterra Acceleration aims to direct $25 billion of capital into large-scale climate investments that have the best chance of accelerating the transition to net zero and a low-carbon economy. The area is intended to be an “anchor investor”, investing directly and investing its money in partnerships in industrialized and emerging countries.

“Alterra Transformation”, on the other hand, the second and significantly smaller part of the company with capital of five billion, is intended to raise “risk minimization capital”. The aim is to stimulate investment flows to the Global South. This is intended to circumvent current obstacles to such investments. The department also wants to “create opportunities to leverage concessional finance to enable investment in the least developed countries and small island states (LDCs and SIDS).”

There are question marks about this project from the climate protection group 350.org. This is “in principle a step in the right direction”, but requires a detailed investigation, says Andreas Sieber from the initiative. However, the majority of the announced 30 billion should be awarded at market conditions; there is a lack of guarantees that this will not lead to further debt in the recipient countries or flow into CCS technologies.

Minister Schulze for private financing

Federal Development Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) also sees the need for a “reallocation of the trillions” necessary for the global energy transition not to be achieved from national budgets alone. “Effective climate protection requires, above all, private capital,” said the minister to Table.Media. “We can’t just finance this publicly. We need a lot more capital for the global tasks of climate and poverty reduction. This makes it all the more important to get private money on board with the right framework conditions where business models exist. This can ease the strain on tight public coffers.”

Brazil with fund for “eternal forest”

Brazil also proposes to establish international financing for forest protection and sustainable development. Unlike the Amazon Fund, from which states such as Norway and Germany already finance measures against deforestation, the new “Tropical Forests Forever Fund” is intended to ensure the preservation of the standing forest. International donors, especially sovereign wealth funds, should invest capital through a financial institution as an intermediary, with the return on investment to finance forest protection in Brazil and other countries (details in our second analysis).

15.8 billion for JETP in Vietnam

The JETP global energy transition partnerships also bring together international capital for emerging countries. This money consists of public funds from industrialized countries and cheap loans from private financial institutions. After partnerships with South Africa, Indonesia and Senegal, Vietnam has now also announced its specific need for financing at COP28. According to this, 15.8 billion dollars should flow into the energy transition, of which the international partners, especially the EU, will cover a good eight billion. The negotiations had lasted about a year.