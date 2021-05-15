ofVeronika Silberg shut down

The seven-day incidence in North Rhine-Westphalia continues to fall: This brings long-awaited relaxation. What is allowed in NRW from this weekend:

Düsseldorf – In February of last year, the most populous federal state in Germany was still one of the pandemic problem children. The first case after a carnival session in Heinsberg was followed by numerous corona hotspots, be it in a meat factory or at various wedding and carnival celebrations. The seven-day incidence in Heinsberg is now 75.9 (as of May 15). Most of the districts in North Rhine-Westphalia are now below 100.

Numbers that confirm a nationwide downward trend and that are also ensuring positive corona easing in North Rhine-Westphalia. Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU *) and Economics Minister Andreas Pinkwart (FDP *) explained what this will look like from Saturday at a press conference in Düsseldorf on Wednesday.

But not everything is allowed for everyone. The corona regulations * are primarily based on the seven-day incidence * of the respective district. For those who have been vaccinated *, those who have recovered or who have been tested, additional freedoms apply.

Negative test result Most of the opening steps are also on in NRW negative test result* bound. According to the Federal Infection Protection Act, fully vaccinated people are equal to those who tested negative. The state government also writes in its ordinances from May 15th: “A proven immunization through vaccination or recovery replaces the proof of a negative test result at ‘Click and Meet’ in retail, for services, for compulsory testing in schools and for entry quarantines.”

Private meetings: How many people can I meet?

Incidence over 100: As before is in addition to your own household another person allowed.

As before is in addition to your own household allowed. Incidence 50-100: In addition to the “household + 1” regulations, five people from two households to meet.

In addition to the “household + 1” regulations, to meet. Incidence below 50: 10 People from up to three households are allowed to meet (plus children up to and including 14 years of age). In addition, outdoor events for up to 100 people and indoor events for up to 50 people are permitted.

Gastronomy: Can I visit restaurants, bars or cafes?

Incidence over 100: The gastronomy remains closed.

The gastronomy remains closed. Incidence below 100: Restaurants, cafes and the like are allowed to open their outdoor areas. The prerequisite for this is a negative test result for guests and wait staff.

Restaurants, cafes and the like are allowed to open their outdoor areas. The prerequisite for this is a negative test result for guests and wait staff. Incidence below 50: With a negative test result and distance rules, the interior areas may be opened. Canteens and cafeterias are also allowed to reopen.

Retail: Where can I shop? Where do I need a test?

Incidence over 150: Businesses that are not primary care count remain closed.

Businesses that are not count remain closed. Incidence 100-150: “Click and Meet” * with negative test result and customer limit

“Click and Meet” * with negative test result and customer limit Incidence below 100: All shops are allowed to open, even without Appointment booking. Shopping in shops that are not part of the basic supply is only allowed with a negative Corona test result. The number of customers remains on one person per 20 square meters limited.

All shops are allowed to open, even without Appointment booking. Shopping in shops that are not part of the basic supply is only allowed with a negative Corona test result. The number of customers remains on one person per 20 square meters limited. Incidence below 50: A corona test is no longer required here. One customer per 10 square meters is allowed.

Culture: When and where do museums, theaters, cinemas and the like open?

Incidence over 100: This is where the federal emergency brake applies. Cultural events are prohibited. Whether in theaters, cinemas or museums.

This is where the federal emergency brake applies. Cultural events are prohibited. Whether in theaters, cinemas or museums. Incidence below 100: If the test result is negative, concerts with a maximum of 500 people (seating plan) can be attended. Visiting museums, art exhibitions, galleries, castles, memorials or the like is also permitted with an appointment.

If the test result is negative, concerts with a maximum of 500 people (seating plan) can be attended. Visiting museums, art exhibitions, galleries, castles, memorials or the like is also permitted with an appointment. Incidence below 50: Concerts, performances and other events in the field of culture are possible again, inside and outside. Here too, however, the following applies: negative test result, distance and contact tracking.

Leisure: Are the gym and soccer field allowed?

Incidence over 100: Fitness studios and sports clubs remain closed. Contactless individual sports outdoors, alone or in pairs, as well as sports with your own household are permitted. Children under 14 years of age are allowed to play sports in groups of five.

Fitness studios and sports clubs remain closed. Contactless individual sports outdoors, alone or in pairs, as well as sports with your own household are permitted. Children under 14 years of age are allowed to play sports in groups of five. Incidence below 100: Larger groups of up to 20 people can meet here for non-contact sports in the open air. The same rules apply to contact sports as to general contact restrictions. Spectators with a negative test result are also allowed in the open air again. (Up to 20 percent of the spectator capacity) Even outdoor pools are allowed to reopen, but the sunbathing areas remain closed.

Larger groups of up to 20 people can meet here for non-contact sports in the open air. The same rules apply to contact sports as to general contact restrictions. Spectators with a negative test result are also allowed in the open air again. (Up to 20 percent of the spectator capacity) Even outdoor pools are allowed to reopen, but the sunbathing areas remain closed. Incidence below 50: Sport is now allowed outdoors without a person limit. Indoor sports and a visit to the fitness studio are possible again with a corona test and contact tracking. Outdoor spectators are now allowed without a test.

Vacation and overnight stay: hotel, holiday apartment or tent – what is allowed?

Pentecost is just around the corner and the weather is slowly getting warmer and smelling of summer. People long for vacation at home and abroad. What is allowed for whom in NRW?

Incidence over 100: Private overnight stays are not allowed.

Private overnight stays are not allowed. Incidence below 100: With a negative test result, holidaymakers can stay on campsites or in holiday apartments. Hotels can also be visited privately, but only up to an occupancy of 60 percent.

With a negative test result, holidaymakers can stay on campsites or in holiday apartments. Hotels can also be visited privately, but only up to an occupancy of 60 percent. Incidence below 50: The limits for hotels are no longer applicable.

Return journey from risk areas: Vaccinated, convalescent and tested people can now do without a quarantine. After visiting a high-incidence area, 10 days of quarantine apply, with exceptions for immunized persons. In virus variant areas, a 14-day quarantine also applies to those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered.

Regulation for the Netherlands: As Lau explains in Düsseldorf, a new special regulation regulates possible trips to the neighboring country. Anyone who has been in the Netherlands for more than 48 hours is not a commuter and therefore has to be in quarantine for five days. A free test can then be done on the fifth day. There is no free test immediately after your return.