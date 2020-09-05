Extra advantages and decrease rates of interest drive the contributions from non-public long-term care insurance coverage, in some circumstances massively, upwards. What these affected can do on this case. By Ulrich Lohrer

The 80-year-old pensioner Karin S. is shocked by the premium enhance in her supplementary long-term care insurance coverage. “I used to be given the choice of both accepting an 86 % enhance in premiums or shedding my insurance coverage cowl and my old-age provisions which have been paid in for years. Can I declare my contributions again if I don’t settle for the change?”

The buyer recommendation service provides a sobering reply to the insured’s request. “If the supplementary long-term care insurance coverage is terminated, the insured is not going to get the paid-in contributions again. We advise towards untimely termination, because the supplementary insurance coverage could also be essential as a complement to the state primary care”, says Susanne Gelbmann, insurance coverage advisor on the Bavarian Shopper Service within the Catholic German Ladies’s Affiliation. V. (VSB) and head of the Ingolstadt recommendation middle.

Plus 110 % – is that simple?

Premium will increase of 60 to 110 % in non-public supplementary long-term care insurance coverage are presently not unusual. Within the 2019 exercise report of the ombudsman for personal well being and long-term care insurance coverage – the mediator between insurers and insured individuals – a separate chapter is dedicated to the subject. At the least 33 % of all arbitration requests submitted to the ombudsman on this space, Heinz Lanfermann, associated to the premium will increase in non-public long-term care insurance coverage. Lengthy-term care insured individuals turned to him as a result of “they may not perceive the premium adjustment, particularly at this stage”. Different policyholders stated that their premium had elevated considerably once more inside a brief time period, which is why they had been involved about whether or not they might nonetheless afford their coverage sooner or later.







Within the inquiries, these involved requested the ombudsman concerning the effectiveness and the explanations for the premium will increase. Along with inquiries about non-public obligatory long-term care insurance coverage, there have been additionally quite a few functions to the ombudsman regarding non-public supplementary insurance coverage, which additionally consists of supplementary long-term care insurance coverage. These insurance policies are sometimes additionally taken out by members of the statutory long-term care insurance coverage, as this usually solely covers a part of the potential care prices.

As a result of the remaining private contribution can exceed the present retirement earnings or the financial savings, many individuals take out these supplementary insurance policies as a way to keep away from later claims from the nursing houses or the municipalities of their operate as suppliers of social help to the family. For this function, the insurance coverage firm gives three several types of insurance coverage: every day care allowance insurance coverage – this additionally consists of the state-sponsored supplementary care insurance coverage (“Pflege-Bahr”) -, care price insurance coverage and care pension insurance coverage. Each day care allowance and care pension insurance coverage pay a beforehand agreed month-to-month quantity to the insured individual within the occasion of care, whereas care price insurance coverage reimburses the prices really incurred. As a result of comparatively low contributions, the every day care allowance insurance coverage is the commonest possibility.

In keeping with an evaluation of the annual stories by BÖRSE ONLINE, the market leaders in premium earnings for supplementary long-term care insurance coverage embrace DKV Deutsche Krankenversicherung, which belongs to the Ergo Group insurance coverage group, Allianz Non-public Well being Insurance coverage (APKV), the Bavarian Insurance coverage Chamber (UKV, BBKK) and AXA.

Bafin ought to look at will increase

In keeping with Wolfgang Schuldzinski, the board member of the North Rhine-Westphalia shopper middle, excessive premium will increase for supplementary long-term care insurance coverage primarily have an effect on these insured by Union Krankenversicherung (UKV) and Bayerische Beamtenkrankenkasse (BBKK) in addition to DKV and Central. “It’s a scandal that folks have paid the premiums for years and now, shortly earlier than it comes all the way down to the insurance coverage protection, they abruptly have to simply accept will increase in premiums of as much as 110 %,” criticized Schuldzinski within the “Welt am Sonntag”. As a result of for these affected an examination of the premium enhance is simply potential by way of the judicial course of, Schuldzinski calls on the Federal Monetary Supervisory Authority (Bafin) to “look at these huge will increase in premiums sufficiently on behalf of all insured events”.

Extra care providers price extra money

The ombudsman’s report offers an evidence for the excessive premium will increase in non-public long-term care insurance coverage. These had been essential due to the laws to strengthen the nursing care, which launched the “best reform of nursing care of all time”. In the end, consequently, these insured beneath the statutory long-term care insurance coverage had been burdened with premium will increase. As of January 1, 2019, the contribution price for childless folks in social long-term care insurance coverage rose from 2.55 % to three.05 %. On the identical time, the utmost quantities had been adjusted to 138 euros and 149 euros. With a gross month-to-month wage of 3000 euros, the contribution rose from 76.50 euros (2.55 %) in 2018 to 91.50 euros (3.05 %) in 2019.

For a lot of privately insured individuals, nonetheless, the enlargement of advantages triggers an additional premium enhance impact – attributable to the low rate of interest coverage of the European Central Financial institution. If the service expenditure deviates by greater than 5 % from the unique calculation, the non-public long-term care insurers are additionally allowed to cut back the so-called low cost price of current insurance policies to the present stage. The low cost price is used to pay curiosity on the getting old provisions which are fashioned from the contributions for future care bills.

If this rate of interest is now diminished retrospectively for current contracts – which has by no means been the case earlier than – the previous insured must make up for the inadequate getting old provisions with greater contributions. “The above-average enhance in premiums will be discovered above all for long-term supplementary long-term care insurances which have an actuarial rate of interest of three % within the calculation.

“As a result of the insurers due to this fact generally need to decrease the actuarial rate of interest by a couple of share level, there are drastic will increase within the month-to-month insurance coverage premiums that have an effect on all the tariff,” explains insurance coverage advisor Gelbmann from the VSB. Older persons are usually significantly affected, such because the pensioner Karin S., who took out a coverage a very long time in the past. If the contribution enhance has been formally right, these affected should not have many choices. “So as to scale back the premium will increase, a tariff change can come into query. In keeping with the Insurance coverage Contract Act, policyholders have a authorized proper to alter to a different, equal tariff with their very own insurer and not using a new well being test,” says Gelbmann.

Nevertheless, the insurers provide a distinct variety of tariffs. If there is just one or two to select from, the choices for altering and the potential for financial savings are additionally restricted. Different insurers provide a number of related tariffs, which is why a change, bearing in mind the getting old reserves, will be extra worthwhile. “There may be additionally the choice of decreasing the scope of the every day care allowance insurance coverage as a way to preserve the contribution secure,” stated Gelbmann.

Proper to object to will increase

The North Rhine-Westphalia shopper middle additionally factors out that will increase within the every day care allowance supplied by the insurer will be stopped. This dynamization can enhance the contribution enormously for younger insured individuals over lengthy phrases, because the contribution can be primarily based on the age reached. The insurance coverage firm informs the insured, who take pleasure in the correct of objection, about any upcoming dynamization. Not each insured individual is aware of his or her proper to object or consciously workouts it. Provided that the rise is contradicted a number of instances in a row does the correct to additional will increase in advantages expire.

Normally, it’s advisable to hunt insurance coverage recommendation earlier than taking out an extra coverage, who will perform a person wants evaluation. The potential care danger, the prevailing social and supplementary non-public insurance coverage and earnings are checked. It could prove that supplementary long-term care insurance coverage is just not essential in any respect, it solely prices cash.



What long-term care insurance coverage does

On April 22, 1995, the black and yellow majority within the Bundestag beneath Chancellor Helmut Kohl selected obligatory social long-term care insurance coverage (SPV). Since then, their contribution price – one % in 1997 – has greater than tripled. It’s presently 3.05 % for workers with statutory medical health insurance with youngster (ren) and three.3 % of their contributory earnings for childless staff. Individuals with statutory medical health insurance are often lined by social long-term care insurance coverage and people with non-public medical health insurance are lined by non-public long-term care insurance coverage. For the latter, the contribution is calculated individually in keeping with age and state of well being on the time the contract is concluded. The advantages (see desk) are primarily based on the diploma of want for care and the place of care (at house or within the nursing house).

The scope of providers has been expanded by the Act to Strengthen Care. A brand new evaluation course of and a brand new definition of the necessity for long-term care had been launched. Individuals affected by dementia now additionally obtain the identical advantages because the bodily sick.

The Medical Service of the Well being Insurance coverage (MDK) determines the extent of look after these with statutory medical health insurance, the Medicproof for these with non-public medical health insurance. That is primarily based on six standards, with the criterion “self-sufficiency” being weighted probably the most with 40 % and the criterion “dealing with illness-related calls for” with 20 %. Regardless of the service enlargement, these affected usually need to bear a substantial share of the care prices themselves. Inpatient lodging in a nursing house is the costliest. In keeping with the PKV Affiliation, folks in want of care presently need to pay a median of over 1,800 euros a month in an inpatient care facility. The co-payment is highest on common within the federal states of North Rhine-Westphalia (2350 euros), Saarland (2205 euros) and Baden-Württemberg (2149 euros). With supplementary care insurance coverage, the prices will be no less than partially lined.

