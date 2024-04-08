Private Justice: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Monday 8 April 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, private justice (Law Abiding Citizen) will be broadcast, a 2009 film directed by F. Gary Gray and starring Gerard Butler and Jamie Foxx. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Clyde Shelton is an engineer who works for the American government, but he decided to quit to be with his family. His life is turned upside down when two criminals break into his house, stunning him with a baseball bat and, after immobilizing him, one of them rapes and kills his wife Clara and his little daughter Daisy while the other watches helplessly. The criminals are captured thanks to the identification of Shelton, who provides prosecutor Nick Rice with all the possible elements, but during the trial Rice prefers to plea bargain in order to win the case, accepting the death penalty for Ames (the man who had watched helplessly ) but leaving Clarence Darby, the material murderer, free after just three years in prison. Outside the court, Darby shakes Rice's hand to mock him, while Shelton from afar notices the scene and, misunderstanding, questions the prosecutor's integrity, thinking that he has set up a conspiracy with Darby and the judge. Rice, unaware of this, returns home to his pregnant wife.

Ten years later the day of Ames' execution arrives and Rice prefers to witness the capital punishment rather than his daughter's cello recital. Unexpectedly the lethal injection occurs with a corrosive compound and the executed man dies atrociously. The police start looking for Darby, as they find on a bottle a phrase often said by the man, the murderous accomplice from ten years earlier. Darby is immobilized by Shelton disguised as a policeman with tetradotoxin hidden in his gun, a poison that only paralyzes his body while leaving his brain functions intact; he then takes him to one of his properties, where he tortures him by giving him a saline solution and adrenaline in his veins, making sure not to make him lose consciousness so that he experiences all the fear and pain possible.

Private Justice: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Private Justice, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Jamie Foxx: Nick Rice

Gerard Butler: Clyde Shelton

Colm Meaney: Detective Dunnigan

Bruce McGill: Jonas Cantrell

Leslie BibbSarah Lowell

Michael Irby: Detective Garza

Regina Hall: Kelly Rice

Christian Stolte: Clarence Darby

Viola Davis: Mayor

Gregory Itzin: Director Iger

Michael Kelly: Bray

Brooke Stacy Mills as Clara Clyde

Ksenia Hulayev: Daisy Clyde

Josh Stewart: Rupert Ames

Annie Corley: Judge Laura Burch

Richard Portnow: Bill Reynolds

Roger BartBrian Bringham

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Private Justice live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Monday 8 April 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.