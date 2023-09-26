Robber beaten by customers of a tobacconist’s bar: private justice in Pompeii

It went around the internet the video in which a robber armed with a gun was beaten by customers of a tobacconist’s bar in Pompeii. An act of private justice that makes you think. General Luciano Garofano, former commander of the Parma RIS, forensic geneticist and criminologist, comments with Italian Business the episode: “They took a big risk. There is a very strong danger if you intervene in that way. How many cases have we had in jewelry stores or commercial establishments where they then fired shots and it ended badly? The people who intervened took on a great responsibility. I would send a message: it’s not good to do it”

Absolutely

“Because if the gun had been real someone could have died”

Beyond this fixed point which absolutely cannot be discussed, must not be intervened and is extremely dangerous to do so, we were surprised by the social dynamics of the event. During the robbery in an ordinary bar-tobacconist we see a man with a sandwich who at a certain point sees everyone throwing themselves at the robber and he too throws himself in solidarity with the others…

“Even the man with the green t-shirt who comes back and participates in the immobilization of the robber…. I think it is the measure of a society that is tired of being targeted by crimes against property”

Even against the person

“Certain. The girl”

Because there the dynamic that seems to have triggered everyone manifested itself when the robber, having received the money from the owner, also rages against the girl by hitting her for no reason…

“That is a good reaction, a positive sign of solidarity and protection towards that woman but it must be underlined: it could have been costly”

Yes

“It is a territory, the Campania one, in which the community is tired of being subjected to crime and therefore it is beautiful in some ways but very risky in others”

I see an instinctive movement of people who ‘live’ the daily life of the bar and who at a certain point…

“They are disturbed by what is happening”

It seems like the reaction of ordinary people, non-professionals who are familiar with the dynamics of street fighting, so they took real personal risks but they did it…

“The owner who came out from the back of the restaurant seemed to me to be the most daring. Did they then determine whether the gun was real or not?”

Yes, it was blank but those present didn’t know it

“Yes, how do you know… Theirs was a very dangerous gesture”

The police cannot be on every street corner, so they react to this crime wave by taking justice into their own hands, in contrast to what happened in a recent news story, where the immigrant kidnapper is put to flight by customers who are not exactly recommendable. Here we have ordinary people. I was struck by the reaction of one of those present who managed to take the gun away from the robber and when it was all over, disgusted, he threw the weapon on the ground…

“Yes, it is a human reaction of disheartened people and as a technician I tell you: it’s a shame that he touched her in that way because fingerprints or DNA could have been found and traced back to this robber and perhaps brought to justice, through subsequent investigations. But in those moments you think of everything except this.”

