Shortly before landing a private jet, the pilot reports a double engine failure. He makes an emergency landing on the highway. The maneuver failed.

Naples – Two people on a private jet were killed when they attempted an emergency landing on a busy US highway. As several US media outlets consistently report, both engines failed shortly before landing at the airport in Naples, Florida.

The maneuver failed, the plane collided with several vehicles, crashed into a wall and burst into flames. The occupants of a passenger plane in Switzerland narrowly escaped such a fate.

Only seconds away from death: eyewitness sees private jet crash shortly in front of her

“The plane was centimeters above our heads,” an eyewitness told the AP news agency. She was traveling on the affected Interstate 75 highway, where the pilot wanted to make an emergency landing on Friday afternoon (local time). The car in front of her was swept away by the private jet's bottles, and the plane then crashed into the protective wall on the median strip.

“It feels unreal, like a movie,” she said. “There were only seconds between us and death.” Two of the five people on board died in the accident. It is not known whether there were any injuries among the drivers and how many vehicles were involved in the crash. There is no information available about the exact condition of the three survivors on board the private plane.

Video illustrates terrible incident: private jet crashes after engine failure

The Bombardier Challenger 600 aircraft, which can carry a total of 17 passengers, reportedly took off from the state of Ohio, around two hours' flight away. About two minutes before the planned landing at the airport on the west coast, the pilot reported an emergency to an air traffic controller. Accordingly, both engines failed. He asked for permission to make an emergency landing.

Private video recordings on YouTube show the crashed machine in the middle of the highway. The front part of the jet is completely engulfed in flames and shattered. The police and aviation authorities are now investigating.

The case is reminiscent of a plane accident in Belgium in which two German passengers died. The landing also failed, albeit on an official airfield, after a strong gust of wind. The machine skidded across a road and caught fire.

The accident on Interstate 75 is the second plane crash in Florida in a week. In Clearwater, around 200 kilometers to the north, three people died in another accident at the beginning of the week. Meanwhile, there was also a fatal incident involving a passenger plane in the airspace over Munich: the plane was already on its approach to the airport when a German is said to have coughed up blood. Shortly afterwards he died.(rku)