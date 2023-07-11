Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

7/10/2023 – 4:03 pm

Share



A private jet landed outside the auxiliary runway at Congonhas Airport, in the south zone of São Paulo, early in the morning of this Monday, 10th. No one is hurt.

According to Infraero, landing and takeoff operations in Congonhas were suspended for 12 minutes, between 7:15 am and 7:27 am, for the action of firefighters. Also according to the state company that manages the airport, the suspension of services had an impact on a single flight – it would take off at 7:14 am and was delayed by 22 minutes.

The small private aircraft punctured the tire between the auxiliary runway and the taxiway – an area used for taxiing or maneuvering aircraft. The jet was removed from the site and a security survey was carried out in the area. The auxiliary runway was fully cleared for operations at 9:26 am.

The causes of the incident are still being investigated.























