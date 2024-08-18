“112”: private plane crashes in Stavropol Krai

Private plane “Zlin-42” crashed in Stavropol Krai. This is reported by Telegram– channel “112”.

It is specified that the aircraft crashed during a training flight 1.5 kilometers from the Ryzdvyany airfield in this Russian region. According to the source, there was only the pilot on board, he could not be saved.

There are no casualties or damage on the ground, and no fire occurred as a result of the plane crash. Experts are determining the cause of the incident.

On August 15, a Tu-22M3 bomber crashed in the Irkutsk region. According to preliminary data, the cause of the accident was a technical malfunction.