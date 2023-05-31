Washington. Two Saudis and two Americans, members of a private space mission, returned to Earth early Wednesday morning after spending ten days aboard the International Space Station (ISS) (ISS).

The SpaceX capsule that was carrying them splashed down off the coast of the state of Florida, southeastern United States, ending the Ax-2 mission of the American company Axiom Space.

Rayana Barnawi, a scientist who became the first Saudi woman to travel to space, and Ali al Qarni, a trained fighter pilot, were the first two Saudi citizens to stay aboard the ISS. They were promoted by the Saudi government.

Also among the crew were American businessman John Shoffner and mission commander Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut who was on the ISS for the fourth time.

“Welcome back to Earth!” NASA chief Bill Nelson tweeted.

“It was an incredible journey for the Ax-2 crew of private astronauts. They carried out crucial scientific experiments and brought the wonders of space closer to all of us,” he added.

The four astronauts took off from Florida on May 21 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, owned by tycoon Elon Musk.

During their mission they circled the Earth a total of 126 times, according to a statement from Axiom Space.

It was the company’s second mission to the space station, after the one carried out in April 2022.

For Axiom Space, these missions are a first step towards a more ambitious goal: the construction of its own space station, the first module of which will be launched at the end of 2025.

The structure will first be attached to the ISS and later detached to operate independently.

NASA plans to retire the ISS around 2030 and instead send its astronauts to private stations, which will also host other clients.