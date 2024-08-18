Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/18/2024 – 18:20

In an age of mass tourism and increasingly crowded destinations, the industry is looking for opportunities to make more money in places far from local communities. It’s summer in the Northern Hemisphere and tourism is booming. But the travel economy also has its downside, with locals in many popular destinations complaining about the hordes of visitors.

There have been protests against overtourism in cities in Spain and on the island of Mallorca. Venice has long been made almost impassable by cruise ship tourism and recently introduced an entrance fee for day-trippers. Lisbon, Prague and Amsterdam have seen tensions between tourists and locals rise.

Some companies think they may have an answer to the problem.

Private islands on the rise

Private island vacation packages have skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Chris Krolow, founder and CEO of Private Islands Inc., a Canadian private island rental and sales company. The hottest destinations include the Caribbean and Central America, especially countries like Belize and the Bahamas.

Krolow, famous in Germany for his program Island Hunters on the HGTV cable channel, is one of the biggest entrepreneurs in the sector. His company has around 600 islands for sale, with prices ranging from $26,000 for a single lot in Long Caye, Belize, to $160 million for Rangyai Island, in Thailand.

With over 25 years of experience in the business, Krolow warns that buyers need to think about the costs of maintaining an island, which can include “supplies, construction, employees and transportation to and from the island.”

Travel companies are interested

Private individuals are not the only ones interested in buying an island. According to Krolow, wealthy companies have also been making acquisitions.

Cruise companies, hotel chains and other businesses in the sector are investing in private destinations, in a strategy that benefits them twice: in addition to pleasing tourists with more exclusive locations, the dollars they spend end up in the same pocket.

This means companies take control of the entire travel experience and its quality, whether it’s an excursion, a stopover on a cruise, or a stay of a few nights or weeks.

Norwegian Cruise Line owns two private islands in the Caribbean: Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Harvest Caye in Belize. The former was acquired by the cruise line in 1977. Guests can relax on the beach and enjoy water sports, as well as stay at a beachfront resort. The other island, Harvest Caye, was opened in 2016 in partnership with the government of Belize.

Royal Caribbean has also owned its own island in the Bahamas since the 1980s: CocoCay, which recently received $250 million in investment. The company also has a private resort in Haiti and plans to open a second in Vanuatu, in the Pacific Ocean. According to Royal Caribbean, the private destinations receive about 2 million people per year.

Cruise companies have invested at least $1.5 billion (R$8.21 billion) in Caribbean resorts and islands since 2019, according to the Bloomberg news agency. Today, these companies manage at least 15 islands and beaches in a total area of ​​21 square kilometers in the Bahamas, Belize, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Mexico.

Exclusive luxury destinations

New York-based Fischer Travel, another company in the industry, also says it has seen a surge in demand for private island vacations in recent years.

“When it comes to private islands, the trend has always been the same: to gather with the people you choose in the most luxurious and exclusive setting,” says Stacy Fischer-Rosenthal, the company’s president. “Demand has increased, and private islands are becoming more popular throughout the year.”

Fischer Travel clients pay an initial fee of $150,000, plus $25,000 per year, plus expenses for organizing and carrying out any trips. For these ultra-wealthy clients, the sky is the limit; they want to have what others cannot have or afford.

“For private islands, the Caribbean is very popular, including the British Virgin Islands and the Bahamas,” Fischer-Rosenthal lists. “The Caribbean is also easy to access, especially from New York and for those with private jets, which makes it easy to book an entire island just for a long weekend.”

Managing an island is a lot of work

Owning an island isn’t all glamour. Many private islands aren’t in the Caribbean or other sunny locations; there are plenty of options in northern Scotland and Norway, for example.

Furthermore, many services such as infrastructure for water, waste removal or electricity, as well as food, parcels or emergency medical care, make life on an island expensive and complicated.

And almost every island in the world is claimed by a country. Several of these nations restrict foreigners from purchasing property. Others don’t even allow direct land purchases.

Not to mention the bureaucracy. National laws and local regulations apply to these places, even if the continent seems far away: this can apply to building permits, nature conservation, labor regulations and many other matters.

Whether private islands will actually provide relief to hard-hit tourist destinations like Barcelona or Venice, or simply increase the overall flow of tourists, remains to be seen. What is certain is that global tourism appears to be recovering with full force.