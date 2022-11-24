It could be a bit more ambitious with your climate requirements. That encourages a group of institutional investors, united in the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA), Thursday to private equity firms. The group, which together represents 11 trillion dollars (10.5 trillion euros) in investments, calls on private equity managers to take more action against climate change. They recommend a range of measures, from disclosing how ‘green’ their current investments are to setting targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The eighty companies behind NZAOA have themselves agreed that they will no longer have any ‘polluting’ investments in their portfolio by 2050. Investments in companies or industries that still emit greenhouse gases will therefore have to be disposed of.

This is not only based on the desire for a livable world. Climate change has become an investment risk, according to the investors behind NZAOA, founded under the banner of the United Nations. The group includes insurers Aviva and Swiss Re, among others.

Investment shifts

There is a reason why the group specifically addresses private investors about their lack of climate ambitions. There is a risk that they will take over the ‘polluting’ investments that listed companies are selling. With this transition into private hands, regulation and supervision will become less. Shareholders can more easily hold listed companies to account on sustainability – and those companies are therefore under great(er) pressure.

NZAOA’s call echoes statements by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. With assets under management of around EUR 8,800 billion, this investment company is the largest investor in the world. At the climate summit in Scotland last year, Fink already warned about these investment shifts from public to private. In that case, according to Fink, nothing will change for the better – it is just window dressing and greenwashing. The pollution is not solved, only passed on to private investors.

Fink has been speaking out for some time about the risks for companies that fail to act on climate change. In his influential annual letter to company chiefs, he is critical of directors who think shareholders are only interested in short-term profit. Shareholders also want companies to do so play a role in reducing global emissions, says Fink. “Every business and every industry will undergo a transformation as a result of the transition to a climate-neutral world. The question is, are you going to lead, or are you going to follow? […] If your field changes, will you choose the path of the dodo or the path of the phoenix?”

The NZAOA also warns that private investors will not be able to “hide in the shadows” for much longer, a co-author of the call told financial news agency Bloomberg. The investors behind NZAOA are therefore calling on private equity to support the ‘net-zero’ goals, including reducing the use of fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions.