Private investors began to apply to the Central Bank (CBR) with complaints that brokers are delaying the provision of documents required to go to court. This was reported to Izvestia in the press service of the regulator on Tuesday, August 9.

We are talking about documents for the ownership of assets, a brokerage agreement and other papers needed to file claims against brokers due to violation of rights and losses incurred.

Such problems were reported to Izvestia by clients of VTB, Otkritie Investments and Alfa Investments, who consider the so-called transfer of their investment portfolios after the introduction of US sanctions to be incorrect.

Some investors say that brokers promise to issue documents “up to a year.” The Central Bank reminded that customer requests should be processed within a maximum of 30 days, and a number of certificates should be issued within 10 days.

“On the first of August, we visited the VTB branch. We requested a brokerage agreement, but they refused to issue it to us, saying that it is formed in the personal account, although the broker had previously forcibly closed the account for us. They also asked for costly documents, including a certificate of book value. But, according to the manager, it turned out that it would take from ten days to a year to prepare them, ”said Daria Prokhorenko, the creator of the Showdown with Brokers Telegram chat.

She added that the requested papers are needed to go to court. And brokers, in her opinion, deliberately delay the issuance of documents so that the statute of limitations for such cases has passed.

Read more about this in the exclusive Izvestia article:

“Neither there, nor court: investors complained to the Central Bank about problems with lawsuits against brokers”