The municipality of Salvador Alvarado presents progress in private investment, since only last year the Economic Development Directorate registered an increase of more than 80 million pesos.

According to studies carried out by the Sinaloa Economic Development Council (Codesin), the municipality of Salvador Alvarado had a record of 84 million 327 thousand pesos in private investment during the year 2023. This financial strategy allows you to get the most out of the investment through various opportunities in the market.

Private investments are capital in non-governmental companies, projects or assets that, unlike the public investment that come from the state, the private sector is generated by citizens who may be from inside or outside the country, but who play a fundamental role in economic development, generating jobs, promoting innovation and contributing to the promotion of various sectors.

For the municipality, it is ensured that it is not only the creation of the arrival of new companies, but also of branch openings, remodeling and expansions that some businesses and services offered in the community could undergo.

We recommend you read: