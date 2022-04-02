Nuevo León.- Captains of industries in New Lion yesterday joined the wave of voices warning against the approval of the electrical reform of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Within the framework of the Annual Assembly of Caintra, the industrialists warned that if the legislators do not make modifications, the initiative will cause blackoutswill curb investments and generate high energy costs.

“We could face shortages and high costs, if the reform is approved as it is now,” said Juan Ignacio Garza Herrera, director of Xignux.

Separately, Máximo Vedoya, executive president of Ternium Global, pointed out that the changes in the sector promoted by AMLO for three years have had as their main impact the stoppage of investments in the face of uncertainty.

“We have to prepare ourselves for a longer and more challenging complicated scenario,” said Adrián Sada Cueva, director of Vitro.

“Energy costs have gone up and are very volatile and companies are facing more and more inflation,” he explained.