Private hospitals now claim their part of MUFACE after 40% more for insurers: “Do not come crying”

The Government ended the crisis with MUFACE. For the Ministry of Public Function, the chapter is closed, after putting more than 4.8 billion euros on the table and increasing the premiums received by insurers by 41% in three years. The companies had forced the Executive to an unprecedented negotiation, in which the Public Administration raised the price up to three occasions to guarantee the private health care of the officials. But now it is the insurers that must be agreed with doctors and private health centers.

The tortilla has turned around and now it is the large hospital groups that have the pan for the mango. And they want their part. “They are raising an increase in 3% rates, while they have received a rise above 40% of premiums. The logical thing would be that a significant part of that percentage be transmitted to the centers, ”denounced the president of the Alliance for Spanish Private Health (ASPE), Carlos Rus, in statements to electionomista.es.

Aspe, the private employer, has no negotiation capacity, because the agreements close center and consultation by consultation, but their position serves to point out the path on which the large hospital groups run. Not surprisingly, it represents 80% of the sector and in its Board of Directors there are members of health giants such as Vithas, Chiron, HM or Ribera Health. In a statement, published on their website on March 7, they already claimed Adeslas and Asisa “Miras height” and “a fair remuneration to hospitals and clinics ”.

The strip and loosen of the insurers with Public Function has served them to raise the invoice, but has also given an extra argument to the service providers for the negotiation in progress. “When you have uploaded 40%, it has little justification [ofrecer un 3% más]. Before they were crying, but the government has been very good, ”said sources from the hospital sector, which indicate that each group negotiates its own conditions, depending on their strengths.

“We don’t know where 3%comes from”

Insurers also play their tricks. Asisa, for example, has your own hospital network, which allows you to manage your resources with greater synergies. Adeslas, on the other hand, has a much higher number of insured – 508,000, compared to 363,000 – than to put on the table. Sources of the sector confirm to Eldiario.es that the increases of the fees depend on several factors, such as the geographical area, the specialists, the agreements with the groups, the competition, etc. “We don’t know where 3%comes from,” they point out.

In any case, from the insurance sector they point out that this 41% increase in three years cannot go directly to health centers, because “it comes to resolve a deficit,” theirs, which they have been complaining for years. “If you give it to suppliers, how do you solve the imbalance of mutuality?” They wonder. MuFACE will count from 2025 to 2027 with only two insurers, Adeslas and Asisa, after the decline of DKV. In fact, Adeslas also, integrated into the Madrid Mutual Group and participated by CaixaBank, threatened not to go to this second tender, after claiming that he had lost 250 million between 2022 and 2024. Even Asisa joined the plant to the first, claiming that the system was not profitable, although neither of the two insurers have provided conclusive information about this aspect.

With the half -resolved horizon, private health had asked to negotiate with the government, in fear that insurers monitor the economic improvements of mutuality. Already in January, Aspe had disseminated a statement in which he claimed “just economic decisions also for care and professional centers” and warned that “in previous conversations, insurers have raised equal rates or with hardly any increase with respect to the previous year for the health provision.” “The economic improvements raised in the negotiations would favor them only,” they said. Something for which they are not willing to happen, taking into account that they are the ones who care for patients.

Last week, after knowing that the tender was ahead, the employer of private healing sent a letter to MUFACE in which he asked the mutuality to “ensure quality care conditions for system users.” This happened, in his opinion, to ensure a maximum waiting time of 20 days for consultations, minor surgeries and serious diagnoses or avoid unnecessary deviations. That is, a patient is left without a doctor in the middle of a treatment or during the duration of the concert and is forced to change. Or that insurers cannot reduce or disconcert the medical picture, since those are negotiated year after year, regardless of tender with public function.

The increase in the premium, in addition to “rebalancing” the accounts of the insurers, “has to help improve payments to doctors, who are lower because the premium [que reciben frente a los asegurados privados puros] It is less, but also to solve another series of imbalances, such as new treatments, aging, technology, inflation … ”, indicate the sources consulted. And here another link enters: doctors. Professionals have commercial contracts with large groups and with the insurers themselves, for those who provide the service. And they are not happy either.

“The ministry says that the problem has been fixed, but now they come [las aseguradoras] With the specifications in our search. And we tell them that 3% increase does not interest us. If they have already signed it, they have caught their fingers, ”warns the president of the Professional Medical Union (Unipromel), Ignacio Guerrero, very combative in this matter and that has taken the concerts of public health care to the courts. This organization defends that the State covers the private health of officials without intermediaries. That is, without sure that they take a slice.

According to Unipromel data, doctors receive 30% less for serving a mutual patient than a pure insured. “Of the approximately 25 euros that pay you for the private one, for MuFace they give you 17 and 30% of the cake, the hospital is left, so you finish with 11 or 12 euros. There are doctors who no longer serve or do not operate a knee for 150 euros. When you go with the car to the workshop, the mechanic charges you 80 euros for the time for the workforce, ”explains Guerrero, who accuses the insurers of having“ kidnapped the medical sector ”:“ They have closed 90% of private consultations, because if the company pays you 15 euros per patient, you cannot keep it. Thus, they have managed to regroup all the attention in the six large hospital groups, at the expense of the poor patient and the poor doctor. ”

MUFACE will allow officials to change between public health and private insurance twice a year



However, both doctors and hospital groups consider that the 1,300 million euros more that the government has put to guarantee the private assistance of officials, who increasingly choose public health, give to cover part of their demands. The comparison of 3 to 40% plays on their side: “Negotiation is annual, but this time is different. If the opposite arrives in Ferrari … Well, he doesn’t come crying. ”