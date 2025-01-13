On January 27, the bidding process for the renewal of the health coverage agreement for one and a half million officials and family members welcomed by Mufacewhile uncertainty increases about the continuity of medical assistance to this professional and social group.

In this context, the Spanish Private Health Alliance (ASPE), representative, among others, of the hospitals and private clinics that care for these patients, remember that they are not part of the negotiations between the Government and insurance companies, but they are the ones who best know their healthcare needs.

Therefore, they urge that the main concern of all agents involved in this decision be at all times put first the health needs of those officials and beneficiaries who for four decades have overwhelmingly and repeatedly opted for medical care in private healthcare.

For healthcare provision, it is a delicate moment that requires all actors involved. responsible action and commitment to health of the mutualists.

Beyond the logical economic considerations used in the negotiations, ASPE shows its concern for the care of patients, who deserve to have certainty about their healthcare. Its president, Carlos Rus, recalls that, regardless of what the insurers finally decide in relation to the ongoing tender, “patients will always have the doors of our hospitals and clinics open to be treated through the usual means of health insurance.” ordinarily or directly.”

Premium for mutualist

ASPE has been warning of the need to agree on a premium per mutual member that would guarantee mutual members’ access to a complete and quality medical table throughout the national territory. The employers’ association understands that it is not possible to operate as in recent years with a financing deficit, but it also warns of an effort to revalue the current tender as a commitment to mutualism.

Carlos Rus finally points out that “from the health provision we want to value a public-private collaboration model that has demonstrated its validity and success for so many years.”