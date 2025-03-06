The digitalization of health is essential to provide patient service. While the department of Mónica García works on the creation of the public health data space, the private sector Work in your own repository. And, it controls 20% of the health data of this country, information that is worth gold.

The private health data space will contain patient information. As the European regulation collects, it will be the citizen itself “Who requests, manage, ask and share the documentation“The IDIS Foundation, Marta Villanueva, says. Well, through an application you can select the exam and share it with the doctor, “he explains.

This is known as the primary use of the data. However, too It can have secondary use. In other words, that corporations and organizations use this information to carry out research. And, this space is a perfect instrument to promote the innovation and development of new medications for two main reasons: there are more data to carry out clinical trials and can be trained with reliable data to artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms. “China and the United States are promoting access to health data to promote innovation precisely,” says expert health lawyer and a member of the Board of Directors of the Digital Health Association (ASD), Immaculate Castelló.

At present, the construction of private health data space is in an initial phase. Specifically, in technical development and The Accenture Technological Supplier is being commissioned. “It has begun to create the necessary connections to make the precise calls to a certain data,” explains Villanueva. The project has a cost of 2.7 million euros, of which 60% come from public coffers and the rest is disbursed by private entities. That is, vehicle through the avant -garde health belonging, the Government will disburse 1.62 million euros and companies will invest 1.1 million.

Also, its creation It faces a series of difficulties or challengesaccording to professionals. All data and systems must be interoperable. “We have advanced a lot and we are one of the most leading countries in history and digital recipe,” says Immaculate Castelló. In addition, the information is sensitive, so the place for which it circulates must be safe. “It must be built according to the technological, legal and ethical requirements of Europe,” says IDIS general director.

It is worth mentioning that The germ of all this is the electronic medical history of private health, which has been operating since June 2023. This is the Mi HC platform, which has been operating since June 2023. It is a viewfinder of images and reports, funded by hospital groups and insurers. “It allows a private health patient, from a mobile application or the website of the hospital or insurer, can access their medical history and send it to a certain doctor to share it,” explains Marta Villanueva. It also allows research to a more personalized, precision and advanced medicine.

Finally, so much The public health data space such as privately will have to converge. However, the unknown is found in how. “How is it going to be done in this one has not yet been processed or managed,” says Villanueva. However, there is a will to do so because the European regulation demands it. “Once you have prepared and built spaces, we will look for the formula of making that integration,” he adds.

For the member of the ASD Board, it is Better create governance systems in smaller spaces that in huge spaces whenever these catwalks exist – you will share data – that is what the European health data space has planned to be shared. And, there are 12.4 million Spaniards who have health insurance and use private and public health interchangeably. Therefore, its conversion is necessary to integrate a unique medical history.

An even bigger space

We live in the economy of data and Europe has decided to regulate that each country belonging to the EU share the health data of citizens. It will allow each European citizen to become a unique patient and may throughout the European space share their medical history with the healthcare professional. According to the regulations, It must be in full functioning in 2028. Also, this year, Member States must be part of the exchange platform for primary use Myhealth@EU.

He European Union Council has adopted a new regulation which will facilitate exchange and access to health data, raiding the way for its entry into force. “I see nothing to change any point in the regulation, but we will have to see how the measures are applied,” says Castelló.

The regulations collect the creation of access organisms. “For the secondary use of data, it is expected that there is a figure to monitor and to which the pharmaceuticals or research units have to request permission to be able to access this information,” explains Immaculate Castelló. “They will have to say what they will use and if that agency sees that it is in accordance with the rules of the Regulation will grant access,” he adds. In the other side of the currency, the regulation establishes that they cannot access them for marketing purposes, eliminate insurance benefits or increase the premium to certain patients.