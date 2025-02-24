Private health wants to also be vaccinated in its centers and not only in the public. Therefore, its employer, Aspe, has joined GSK – specialized labor especially in immunization – and the Humans Foundation for launch the ‘Activac’ program (‘activating adult vaccination’).

Thus, these hospitals and centers intend to be a kind of support for the public networkwhich until now has almost the exclusivity of vaccination. The ultimate goal, they say, is Increase immunization ratios in Spainwhich are currently very low in adults. In fact, only 67% of the vulnerable population vaccines the flu, a figure that is reduced to 42% in health personnel. Of the rest of adult diseases, such as Herpes Zóster, there are not even records.

Thus, from Aspe they explain that, for the insured, it would be more comfortable to receive the injection directly in their usual centers, without the need to be redirected to public ambulators. In fact, they claim that this can cause these people to end up not get vaccinated. “The collaboration between hospitals, insurers and health professionals is essential to continue promoting a more human and efficient care model,” says Aspe president Carlos Rus. In this sense, Alberto Clemente, director of the GSK Vaccine Area, also defends this public-private approach, and ensures that, although vaccines are often associated with childhood only, “It is still critical to ensure that adults are protected against diseases that can be prevented”.

At the moment, vaccination in private health is still very limited in Spain. For example, beyond public centers, Madrid supplies doses between 28 private hospitals – among them Vithas – and 58 medical centers also from the private network. Therefore, Aspe’s goal is to extend the Madrid model to other CCAA.

Expert Committee

To meet the objectives of the project, the creation of an expert committee is scheduled, of which RUS himself will be part; as well as Julio Zarco, president of the Humans Foundation, among others. This group will perform an analysis of private hospitals that are vaccinating and will try to extrapolate their strategies to other centers.

“Adult vaccination is one of the most effective prevention strategies in public health, but there is still a great margin of improvement in vaccination coverage in this population. We want to take a step forward in the humanization of the vaccination process in private hospitals, ensuring that the patient’s experience is a priority and that people receive the best possible information and accompaniment, “says Zarco.

It should be remembered that, according to a recent report by the Office of Health Economics in London, for each euro invested, they return to the health system 19. The current cost in Spain for the population as a whole is estimated at 564.5 million euros, a 0.42% of total health expenditure.