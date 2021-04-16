Many people have only private health insurance and don’t know how to be included within the Covid-19 vaccination program – this article should help.

In order to be included on the list of those waiting to be vaccinated, you must be registered on the BDU (User Data Base).

Many foreign residents are not registered with the public health service (SAS) and have private insurance, in which case they must register on the said BDU for their name to be included in the vaccination program.

Having been registed with the regional health service it only entitles you to the free vaccine and not to any other benefit afforded by the public health service.

Those interested should click on the first link below which will take you to the form (request form) which you can print and fill out. Once you’ve done that, you need only take it along to your local medical center.

If you are in any doubt which is your nearest medical center, use the second link below.

Simplified form to request registering with your medical center (discharged) (6.75 MB)

Find your municipal Medical Center or Doctor’s Surgery

Editorial note: special thanks to Carla for help with this information.

