Red Moon closes, the first and only balance sheet of the asset management company (2021) closed with zero revenues

The “red moon” of the important banker and the other important business lawyer goes out. In fact, the entrepreneurial initiative to operate in the funds lasted just over a year private equity launched by Charles Salvatorilong-time banker and well-known Roman business lawyer Francesco Giannico-founder of the important Gianni & Origoni law firm. A few weeks ago, in fact, an extraordinary meeting of the members of the Red Moon Asset management company (Sgr), established in mid-2021 and authorized to carry out the activity by the Bank of Italy in February of the following year.

The meeting, led by the president Saviourshe resolved “early termination of the companyit dissolution of the same and the liquidation of the assets” naming Massimiliano Russo as liquidator. The minutes of the meeting report that “following the request made by the company, the Bank of Italy proceeded to remove it from the Register of intermediaries”.

The Sgr has a capital of 500 thousand eurosdivided between Gianni and Renato Sala (29.5% each), Russian (co-founder and partner of R&R Tax and Legal, at 22.5%), the same Saviours (16%) and finally Joseph Foti (2.5%). Red Moon it should have operated in the management of closed-end reserved funds and fixed capital investment companies (sicaf). The first and only balance sheet of the asset management company, that of 2021, closed with zero revenues.

Subscribe to the newsletter

