Direct investments in companies that are not listed on the stock exchange offer attractive returns, but are generally only available to professional investors via private equity funds. But the Munich-based issuing house RWB, part of the investment company Munich Private Equity (MPE), has been enabling private investors to make such investments via funds of funds for 25 years. To date, RWB has collected investment assets of 2.2 billion euros and paid out 1.4 billion euros to investors. “Above-average growth, broad risk diversification with an insolvency rate of just 1 to 2 percent: for me, there is hardly a safer investment than private equity funds of funds,” says Norman Lemke, board member and co-founder of RWB Private Capital Emissionshaus AG, in an interview with the FAZ.