On the occasion of its fifth anniversary, the publisher Private Division announced a new one collaboration with Bloober Team for the development and publication of a survival horror game based on a new intellectual property, as well as having released a celebratory video on the company’s first 5 years of activity.

Private Division celebrates its today fifth anniversary announcing a publishing deal with Bloober Team, under which the Polish indie developer, known for his psychological horrors like The Medium, Layers of Fear and the recently announced Silent Hill 2, will develop a survival horror in collaboration with the label. At the moment the game is in the early stages of development and a release date has not yet been announced, but the publication is not expected before 2025.

“Our next project is an exciting new survival horror game that will help us become the absolute leader in the genre,” said Piotr Babieno, managing director of Bloober Team. “I am grateful to Private Division for this collaboration. Their experience is considerable and the staff has been very hands on. For us this is not the usual “publisher-developer” relationship: we see them more as a friend who supports us or it keeps us in line in our time of need.”

Additionally, Private Division unveiled the Private Division Development Fund, which aims to support development teams independent smaller through funding and growth opportunities where they can self-publish their own ambitious titles.

A video celebrating the in-house studios and developers Private Division partnered with for upcoming releases was also released on the occasion of the fifth anniversary. “Whether it’s renowned developers like Bloober Team or independent studios embarking on new projects, we are committed to partnering with the best teams and supporting their creative ambitions,” said Michael Worosz, director of strategy at Take-Two Interactive and head of Private Division. “It’s great to be able to expand our portfolio alongside our talented partners with one of the most successful independent teams in Europe.”