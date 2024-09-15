Home World

Hanging from parachutes, Crew Dragon hits the sea. © Uncredited/SpaceX/AP

Four private astronauts climb to an altitude of 1,400 kilometers, two briefly stick their noses out of the capsule: The space mission “Polaris Dawn” produced great images. Now the crew is back.

Cape Canaveral – The sensational private space mission “Polaris Dawn” has ended. The Crew Dragon spacecraft with four private astronauts on board landed in the sea on Sunday morning (CEST) hanging from several parachutes, as can be seen in live images from the SpaceX company. It hit the water off the coast of Florida and was pulled to a ship by boats. There, the four private astronauts climbed out of the capsule one after the other – beaming with joy and waving, they took their first steps after returning from space. Medical examinations followed.

The trip of billionaire Jared Isaacman and three other amateur astronauts began on Tuesday morning. After launching from the Cape Canaveral spaceport on the west coast of Florida, the Crew Dragon rose to an altitude of around 1,400 kilometers.

SpaceX stressed that this is the greatest distance humans have been from Earth since the last Apollo missions to the moon in the early 1970s. The ISS space station, which has been in operation for decades, is at an altitude of about 400 kilometers.

A quick look out of the Dragon

The riskiest part of the venture followed later, announced by SpaceX as the “first commercial spacewalk”. Isaacman and SpaceX employee Sarah Gillis were to stay outside for 15 to 20 minutes each and test the space suits being used for the first time. However, the amateur astronauts did not float freely in space around 740 kilometers above the Earth during the activity, which only lasted a few minutes each; they remained on a kind of ladder in the entrance of the Crew Dragon.

In social media and forums, the short trips were met with both admiration and ridicule. It was like sticking your upper body out of the sunroof of a car, only at 26,000 kilometers per hour and still without any wind, wrote one person. Isaacman should get a discount on the next flight, it was said elsewhere. After all, he didn’t get much in the way of spacewalking for which he paid.

The Crew Dragon has no airlock – it goes straight out into space, as this illustration shows. © SpaceX/AP/dpa

Since the Crew Dragon, unlike the ISS, does not have an airlock, all four members of the crew, including former jet pilot Kidd Poteet and SpaceX employee Anna Menon, had to slip into spacesuits. With the hatch open, they were also exposed to the vacuum of space; there was no breathable air left in the cabin.

Billionaire entrepreneur Isaacman led the mission in coordination with SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who remained on the ground. “All that stands between you and the nothingness of the deep vacuum of space is this suit,” he wrote on his platform X about the spacesuit developed by his company.

The four crew members before their trip into space from left to right: Jared Isaacman (lr), tech entrepreneur, Anna Menon and Sarah Gillis, SpaceX employees, and Scott Poteet, retired Air Force lieutenant colonel. (Archive photo) © John Kraus/Polaris/AP/dpa

Laymen as the new astronauts

Former astronaut Ulrich Walter believes that what is really special about “Polaris Dawn” is that none of the four people on board were conventionally trained astronauts. “Isaacman has flown before, but like Kidd Poteet, he is actually just a jet pilot.” The two women had no such training.

“For me, this is a sign of progress in space travel: the technology is so easy to use that you don’t need conventionally trained astronauts for it,” emphasized space travel expert Walter. “There used to be specially trained elevator operators – until the technology was so advanced that anyone could operate an elevator.”

The four private astronauts of the “Polaris Dawn” mission have landed in the Gulf of Mexico. © Uncredited/SpaceX/AP

Goal: More space tourism

The space expert therefore sees the purpose of the mission less in the experiments, from which nothing great is to be expected. “It’s about space tourism,” he said. “It’s about showing people that people who are not experienced astronauts can also fly wonderfully.”

Isaacman had already chartered a Crew Dragon in 2021. In the project called “Inspiration4,” he and three other people orbited the Earth for almost three days. As part of the “Polaris” program, the billionaire is planning further flights after “Polaris Dawn.”

The capsule of a Crew Dragon is about eight by four meters. You sleep in the seats and the toilet is behind a curtain. dpa