Private conversations of Alessia Pifferi, with a friend of hers, broadcast in Quarto Grado: this is what little Diana’s mother said

During the last episode of Quarto Grado, the television program hosted by Gianluigi Nuzzi, new details emerged on Alessia Pifferithe mother of little Diana, who died of starvation in her home in Milan.

Credit: courier.it

Quarto Grado has sent some private conversations of the woman, dating back to the month of June, with a friend of hers. She spoke of a man from Bergamo who wrote to her and asked for Diana. In her audio Alessia Pifferi, in tears, confesses to her friend that she feels like a victim of unrequited love on the part of three different men.

“He misses Diana, he’s not a stable person”. It’s still: “Not good one, he tells me he misses Diana. I’m blocking it now.”

In the following audios, Alessia Pifferi’s mood goes from happy, to a mother saying goodbye to her friend because she has to feed her little girl and then the tears and request for comfort.

Alessia Pifferi and little Diana: the first elements to emerge from the autopsy

fromautopsy of little Diana, have been found diaper remnants in his stomach. That same diaper that the investigators found next to the lifeless body of the little girl, which she must have taken off due to too much discomfort and which she must have tried to eat because I was too hungry.

The results are awaited milk trace tests found in the bottle. From the outset, the authorities suspected that Alessia might have sedated her baby with theanxiolytic found in the kitchen. She would explain why no one in the building, for six long days, heard the little girl crying desperately. But only the results will confirm or deny this hypothesis.

Meanwhile, the investigating magistrate has rejected two requests from the defense, for one neuroscientific psychiatric expertise in prison and also the request to examine two coffee cups found inside the house.