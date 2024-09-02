Yesterday, a private company offered 5,000 job opportunities to employ workers who violate the residency system.

Al-Emarat Al-Youm monitored representatives of private companies who came to the Al-Aweer Violators’ Status Settlement Centre to offer them hundreds of jobs, while the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai began working on regulating companies’ requests to include them in the humanitarian initiative for a grace period to correct the status of violators of the residency system.

She reported that private sector companies entered into a state of competition to provide job opportunities for violators, noting the continued increase in their number, which exceeded 20 companies.

The Amer Model Centres and the Violators’ Status Settlement Centre in Al Aweer received more than 1,000 clients on the first day of the initiative, which was launched pursuant to a decision by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security on September 1 and will continue until October 31.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has begun implementing the grace period procedures for residents and visitors wishing to benefit from the grace period at the 86 model “Amer” centres spread throughout the Emirate of Dubai.

The centres provide their services to settle the status of those covered by the decision who wish to remain in the country, and issue exit permits for those who previously had biometric fingerprints (Emirati ID holders), in addition to the Centre for Settling the Status of Violators in the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector in the Al Awir area, which is dedicated to fingerprinting and issuing exit permits for those wishing to leave the country who are covered by the decision.

Assistant Director General of the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector in Dubai, Major General Salah Al Qamzi, stressed that the great turnout from customers highlights the importance of the initiative, and heralds the completion of the largest number of transactions for violators wishing to correct their status to leave, or to transform from negative and ineffective labor to positive and productive labor, by integrating them into the labor market legally, by taking advantage of the employment platforms of companies located in the Al Aweer Center.

The administration called on violators to seize the opportunity to live in peace on the country’s land or to voluntarily return to their homelands.

Abdullah Lashkari, Director of the Labor Relations Department in the Labor Regulation Sector at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, said in press statements yesterday that the number of private sector companies wishing to provide job opportunities for violators is increasing daily, as the department receives requests to join the initiative.

He estimated the job opportunities provided by private sector companies to residency violators in the thousands, noting that one company offered 5,000 job opportunities to employ violators, which gives hope to a large number of them to amend their status and remain to work within the country.

He confirmed to Shukri that many of the violators came looking for work, but were unsuccessful.

He stated that the administration worked to deliver the messages, concepts and values ​​of the initiative to its target audience via social media, to ensure maximum benefit from it.

• 1,000 violators were dealt with by the Dubai Residence during the first day of the grace period.

48 hours

Violators came to the Dispute Settlement Centre in Al Awir, carrying their suitcases and travel tickets, thinking that the procedures would be completed within hours, and that they would be able to adjust their status and leave the country on the same day.

Dubai Residency called on violators who wish to benefit from the grace period and return to their home countries not to book travel tickets before obtaining the exit permit, because the procedure takes about 48 hours from the time of submitting the application.

First job

Hamza Gul (Pakistani) got a job within the first hour of the start of the deadline for violators, the day before yesterday, after he lost hope of getting one and was forced to violate the law for a whole year.

“Jul” was the first to attend the opening of the Violators’ Status Settlement Centre in Al Aweer, to settle his legal status and obtain an exit permit, but a private company offered him an unexpected job opportunity.

“Goal” confirmed that he did not hesitate to accept the opportunity, stressing that his dream came true suddenly, at a time when he had completely lost hope in finding an opportunity, and decided to return to his country.

The company’s recruitment manager, Mahmoud Fayez, confirmed that Joel was sent in a private car to the company’s workers’ housing in Jebel Ali.

He said that approval to amend his status is expected to be issued today.

He pointed out that his company offers jobs in the fields of construction and facilities management.