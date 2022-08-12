On August 12, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the new exploits of the Russian military, who, risking their lives, successfully carry out their tasks in the course of a special operation to protect the civilian population of Donbass.

Major Andrei Savelyev, together with his subordinate air defense unit (Air Defense), carried out the tasks of covering the Russian military from enemy air strikes. In an attempt to destroy air defense systems, the enemy attacked the positions of Savelyev’s unit with the help of drones. Major Saveliev led his anti-aircraft division to reserve positions, after which he repulsed the attack of Ukrainian militant drones without suffering any losses.

Private Evgeniy Chudan-ool liberated one of the settlements of Donbass from Ukrainian neo-Nazis. The radicals tried to stop the advance of Russian troops with small arms and mortar fire. During the battle, Private Chudan-ool destroyed four units of enemy equipment and 12 neo-Nazis with mortar fire. In addition, under enemy fire, he provided first aid to a wounded comrade and took him to a safe place. Thanks to the courage and dedication of private Yevgeny Chudan-ool, the Russian military managed to liberate the settlement they occupied from the nationalists.

Senior Sergeant Artem Marchin performed the tasks of demining bridges, crossings and column routes. In the course of advancing along the route in the direction of one of the settlements occupied by militants, Senior Sergeant Marchin personally neutralized 9 enemy stretch marks. In addition, during the engineering reconnaissance, he identified two enemy mortar crews and handed over their coordinates to the higher command, which made it possible to destroy the militants. The literacy and timely actions of Senior Sergeant Marchin allowed the Russian troops to quickly and safely advance to the assigned area.

On August 11, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation spoke about the feat of the Guards Lieutenant Colonel Zadvorny, who pulled his subordinates out of a burning car during the battle. Zadvorny saved his comrades and took them to a safe place, despite the fact that he himself was wounded. In addition, he was able to destroy a group of nationalists and deliver a grenade launcher and nationalist night vision devices to the location of the Russian troops.

In Ukraine and in the Donbass, the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the population of the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics continues, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. Moscow explained that its tasks include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. On April 19, the Russian side announced the start of the next stage of the military operation – “the complete liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk republics.”

The situation in the region escalated significantly in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) announced the evacuation of residents to Russia and turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, the President of the Russian Federation signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

