Families of children of determination told Emirates Al-Youm that special centers for diagnosing people of determination had caused a decline in the health condition of their children, due to incorrect diagnosis and failure to accurately determine what they were suffering from, in addition to exhausting them financially to no avail.

Specialists in the field of caring for people of determination confirmed that incorrect diagnosis exposes the child to a range of psychological and social risks, and also affects the family as a whole, and causes the waste of time, effort and money, explaining that “parents’ reliance on diagnosing disability without scientific verification is considered a problem, as in some cases it may “Parents are completely unaware of the nature of the problem, and this can lead to an inaccurate diagnosis.”

They emphasized that private centers are not subject to continuous supervision; Some people obtain licenses to establish these centers, and people who are not sufficiently qualified work in them, demanding the presence of government agencies that approve the reports issued by these centers.

In detail, the child’s guardian (Z.A.S.) said: “I suffered a lot because my son’s father refused to accept the child’s condition, so he would go to one of the centers and extract a report stating that there were no problems for the child, so that he could enter school and integrate with his peers.”

She added: “But the problem was the child himself, as he became unable to integrate, and his condition deteriorated, and now I am suffering because the schools refuse to accept him, and I have no choice but to admit him to a center specializing in people of determination, after he lost seven years of his life, due to an incorrect report.” From a private center.”

The child’s guardian (A.S.A.) said: “I have eight children, including two people of determination, and until now I do not know what the correct diagnosis is for my children’s condition. One of the centers diagnosed them with autism, another with mental disability, and a third with developmental delay, until we became distracted by the lack of The presence of specialists in types of disabilities.

She emphasized: “We are financially exhausted due to the treatment sessions that are of no use in private centers, as some workers in such centers claim to be specialists, but they may not be sufficiently qualified academically.”

Amina, the mother of a 10-year-old boy, says: “After seeing a number of doctors in a private center, they told us that my son suffers from the autism spectrum, so we immediately began implementing the recommended treatment program. We spent many months and spent a lot of money trying to improve his condition, but to no avail. He began to show new signs of anxiety and isolation, and after visiting a government center, we discovered that the initial diagnosis was completely wrong, as he did not suffer from the autism spectrum, but rather had problems with speech, and needed different treatment methods.”

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association of People with Disabilities, Counselor Dr. Khaled Al-Salami, said: “At a time when we are witnessing the acceleration of the pace of medical and technological developments, there remains an urgent and prominent question that presents itself on the scene: Do private centers for diagnosing people of determination provide appropriate and high-quality health care?” “The quality that this important segment of society needs.”

He added, “There are many stories of people of determination being misdiagnosed in special centers, which puts families in a spiral of anxiety and confusion.”

He pointed out that incorrect diagnosis exposes the child to a range of psychological and social risks, and also affects the family as a whole, causing the waste of time, effort and money, and adds an additional layer of stress and frustration to parents who are looking for what is best for their children.

He continued: “There is a clear and tangible difference between the government and private sectors with regard to diagnosing and treating people of determination. Government centers are characterized by high efficiency, accuracy in diagnosis, and adherence to the highest international medical standards. These centers use the latest technologies and include specialized medical teams that receive continuous training to ensure Quality of service, and on the other side of the field we find private centers that do not meet these standards.”

Al-Salami explained that “the discrepancy between the two sectors raises many questions about the effectiveness of oversight over private centers, and how these centers can follow lower standards than government centers, even though they deal with the same sensitive segment of society,” noting that the gap between the two sectors needs to be addressed. Urgent treatment, to ensure the provision of high-quality health care to people of determination.

He revealed that one of the most prominent challenges facing private centers is the lack of specialized staff, which leads to inaccurate diagnosis, and even extends to include treatment and rehabilitation, which further complicates matters and makes treatment ineffective.

He stressed that the lack of modern diagnostic techniques in private centers is a major obstacle, as old techniques are relied upon, which reduces the accuracy of diagnosis, and makes the process depend on the intuition and personal experience of doctors more than scientific data and documented evidence, which increases the possibility of errors occurring.

He continued: “While parents’ descriptions are an important source of information, heavy reliance on them without scientific verification is a problem. In some cases, parents may be completely unaware of the nature of the problem, or they may have wrong perceptions about it, and this can lead to an incorrect diagnosis.” Accurate, and ultimately worsens the condition instead of improving it.

Al-Salami said, “Inaccurate diagnosis leaves profound negative effects on families, including wasting time and money. Many families find themselves forced to re-diagnose and search for new treatments, which means incurring more expenses and effort without guaranteeing positive results, in addition to the fact that treatment “Inappropriate treatment can worsen the condition rather than improve it.”

In turn, a member of the Association of People with Disabilities, Dr. Badriya Al-Dhanhani, confirmed that there are conditions for opening special centers for the care and rehabilitation of people of determination, and licensing disability specialists to practice their profession in centers for people of determination in the country, due to the importance of people of determination receiving full care in accordance with scientific conditions, and that Specialists are able to protect them.

She added, “There are assistance specialties, such as an occupational therapist assistant, a speech therapist assistant, and a social worker assistant, to be able to meet the needs of people of determination.”

She pointed out that some parents confirmed that they face challenges in providing care for their children, including those related to education, obtaining rehabilitation and therapeutic sessions, and that there is also difficulty in keeping their jobs as a result of the pressures resulting from caring for their children, which confirms their need for programs that support their moral and humanitarian needs. , so that they can continue to perform their role towards this important group of society.

She stated that “The Ministry of Community Development is the government body supervising its centers for people of determination, but the private centers are not subject to continuous supervision; Some people obtain licenses to establish these centers, and employ people who are not sufficiently qualified.”

She added: “There must be government agencies that approve the reports issued by these centers to prevent tampering with them,” stressing that “there are agencies supervising government centers in every emirate. In Abu Dhabi there is the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, in Dubai the Community Development Authority, and in Sharjah, the city of Sharjah Humanitarian Services, and therefore the jurisdiction of these authorities must be expanded to monitor private centers on an ongoing basis.”

International technologies and standards

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association of People with Disabilities, Counselor Dr. Khaled Al-Salami, stressed that private centers must use the latest technologies and international standards in diagnosing people of determination, and use the latest devices and software that increase the accuracy of diagnosis and reduce the possibility of error. Doctors and specialists must also This field keeps up to date with the latest research and studies.