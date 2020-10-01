As a result of confinement and health restrictions, artists sometimes show great creativity in order to continue to practice their art. This is the case of Mixity, a troupe of transformers deprived of a cabaret. It is at the windows of a building in the 18th arrondissement of Paris that they perform. Claude François, Freddy Mercury, Dalida and others ensure the show!

“We are squatting in the neighbour’s apartment. It has three windows, I have two. And I do not despair that other neighbors will also lend us their windows. Because here, we live very very well. the building of love “, explains Bruno Agati, the founder of the cabaret.

In the street, passers-by crowd, respecting barrier gestures, to attend the show which is a great success. Word of mouth works well, as does social media advertising. New dates are scheduled regularly.