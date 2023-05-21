Rostyslav Likhach (34, known as Byker) has a four-month-old daughter when he goes to the front at Bachmoet in January. There, the Ukrainian soldier fights against the Russians, escapes death thanks to a nail and is wounded by a tank shell while taking shelter in a cellar. This is the diary he writes during that period, often with frozen fingers. “We kill them, but new ones keep coming.”
