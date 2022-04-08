For the first time, private buyers are also flocking to the electric car. In the first quarter of this year, more than half of all new electric cars were delivered to private buyers. This is evident from figures from Bovag, RAI Association and RDC.

Why the private buyer was initially still hesitant can be guessed. Electric cars are by definition considerably more expensive than fuel cars. If you can already charge such a car at your house. And initially, tax benefits with electric driving were only reserved for business drivers. But nowadays private buyers can also receive a subsidy.

High fuel prices have also apparently boosted electric driving. Of the 12,385 electric cars registered in the first three months of this year, 6,508 were delivered to private individuals. That is no less than 52.2 percent of the total. In the same period last year, that percentage was still 34 percent.

lease construction

Of the 6,508 cars delivered to private individuals, 4,327 were actually purchased, the remaining 2,181 were delivered to people’s doors through a private lease construction. This means that 35 percent of the EVs delivered in the first quarter of this year were purchased by a private individual. In the period 2015 to 2019, only 12 percent of all newly registered electric cars in those years were registered in the name of a private individual. In 2021, that percentage was 21 percent.

Kia e-Niro is the most popular

The Kia e-Niro is the most popular electric car among private individuals, followed by the Fiat 500e and the Peugeot e-208. The electric car is also popular as an occasion. In the first quarter, 7531 used electric cars were registered in the name of a private individual through the specialist trade alone. That is more than three times as many as in the first three months of last year. The Renault Zoe is the most popular used EV among private individuals, followed by the Nissan Leaf and the Volkswagen e-Golf.

Apply for a subsidy

The so-called SEPP subsidy for the purchase of a new or used electric car is still available. The allowance for a new electric car with a catalog value of a maximum of 45,000 euros is 3,350 euros. For used electric cars with an original catalog value of also 45,000 euros, this is 2000 euros. On the website of car week do you read all about the conditions and applying for a Subsidy for Electric Passenger Cars for Private Individuals (SEPP) for a new or used electric passenger car.





