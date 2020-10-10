Highlights: Three killed, 5 injured in private passenger bus accident in Tappal area of ​​Aligarh

Aligarh

Three people died in a private passenger bus accident in Tappal area of ​​Aligarh. There are 5 injured in the accident, who are seriously injured. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. The incident is on Saturday morning. CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident.

It is being told that there were 45 passengers in the bus which was going from Kanpur to Delhi. The reason for the accident is not yet clear. A crowd gathered at the scene of the incident after the accident. In a hurry, the police team and the relief team reached the spot. The bus was lifted with the help of a crane.

Photo after accident

CM Yogi expressed grief

CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death of three people in a road accident. The CM ordered the district administration officials to ensure adequate treatment to the injured.