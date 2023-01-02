The Director General of Khorfakkan Municipality, Eng. Fawzia Rashid Al-Qadi, announced new measures taken by the municipality, by allocating part of the public beaches in the city of Khorfakkan for families and families, in order to preserve their privacy, stressing that Lulu’iyah Beach was identified as one of the private beaches for families without individuals, starting from January. In addition to providing it with 12 rescue platforms, a beach bike and a specialized water bike for rescue cases.

She stated that the new procedures include the appointment of trained and qualified lifeguards for rescue throughout the week, during the morning and evening periods, as they start at seven in the morning and close at 5:40 in the evening, and they are distributed on 12 rescue platforms along the Pearl Beach, to carry out monitoring and rescue tasks. In addition to guiding and directing the public, by using water bikes to speed rescue and respond to distress calls.

She emphasized that the municipality decided to strengthen the beach with security and safety means, with the aim of activating its monitoring and awareness-raising role on an ongoing basis, through qualified professional cadres, and equipping it with all special equipment. In order to provide a safe and quick rescue, in the event of any drowning, noting that 12 rescuers will be at the times when swimming is allowed on the beaches, and they will also implement the instructions and warnings issued by the National Center of Meteorology and Seismology, to provide safety and security standards for beachgoers, and work To provide the appropriate environment for them, to implement the instructions and to educate everyone about them. She added that requirements have been set for Lulu’iyah beachgoers, as it is a family beach, and they have been clarified through guiding boards, which include preventing grilling and cooking on sandy beaches except by using barbecue equipment, with a commitment to throwing barbecue waste in the containers designated for it, in addition to not taking animals to the beach. , including horses, while camping or staying overnight on the beach is not allowed, nor is it allowed to raise the sounds of recording devices, and the like.