Accidents can happen to even the most careful person. It’s good if private accident insurance pays for all damage, right? No, very wrong! “Accident insurance does not cover all costs after an accident, but only pays the agreed sum if the insured person has permanent damage to health as a result of the accident,” explains Thorsten Rudnik, insurance expert at the consumer center.

In plain language: even if you break all your arms and legs in an accident and are incapacitated for weeks, you still get no money if the whole thing heals without consequences. If, on the other hand, an apparently harmless dog bite ignites so badly that the hand has to be amputated afterwards, this is permanent health damage and the insurance pays for it.

Private accident protection: The insurance services

In principle, the accident insurance does not automatically pay out the agreed sum insured for every damage, but depends on the degree of disability. This is set in the so-called link tax. For example, it says that the loss of an eye is rated at 50 percent, whereas the loss of a toe is only rated at 2 percent. How high the insurer rates which damage, he can regulate himself in his insurance conditions.

For example, if you have agreed an insurance sum of 100,000 euros and lose an eye in an accident (50 percent disability), you will also receive 50 percent of the insurance amount, i.e. 50,000 euros.

Many tariffs also provide for a so-called progression. Depending on the provider, this progression can be, for example, 225, 300, 350 or 500 percent. Example: A progression of 350 percent with a sum insured of 100,000 euros means that if you are 100 percent disabled, you will not only receive 100,000 euros, but rather 350,000 euros. From which degree of disability and how many percent progression takes effect varies, each insurer also decides this itself.

Disability insurance versus accident insurance

No matter how high the sum insured, no matter whether with or without progression: You only pay when you are permanently damaged by the accident. However, it is precisely such irreversible consequences of accidents that are extremely rare. According to the Federal Statistical Office, less than 2 percent of all severe disabilities are due to accidents.

If someone can no longer work for health reasons, it is almost always due to illness. “That is why everyone who has to make a living from their labor should take out occupational disability insurance whenever possible,” recommends Thorsten Rudnik. “This policy also covers accident damage, making additional accident insurance superfluous.”

But what about all those who – for whatever reason – do not get disability insurance? “For those who are still working but do not have a BU, accident insurance is recommended,” says Rudnik. How high the coverage should be depends on the private financial situation. “Here you have to check on a case-by-case basis what financial damage could arise if you are no longer able to be gainfully employed because of an accident,” says Rudnik.

Statutory accident insurance and other benefits

In our welfare state, people are entitled to various benefits after an accident: the statutory accident insurance pays a pension for accidents at work, as well as for accidents at school or daycare. In the event of no-fault car accidents, the other party’s liability insurance pays. Those who volunteer are often insured through the relevant organization.

There is also a wide range of aids for integrating people with disabilities or those in need of care. Here the spectrum ranges from necessary retraining to renovating the apartment. Those who can no longer work at all are also often entitled to a disability pension from the statutory pension insurance scheme or to social benefits.

“Even without accident insurance, you are covered to a certain extent after an accident,” says Rudnik. However, the benefits are actually often quite low, and going to the social welfare office is often unavoidable. This also applies if the disability was not caused by an accident, but – as almost always – by an illness.

If you still want to insure the extremely rare emergency of permanent damage caused by an accident and can also afford it financially, you can take out private accident insurance.