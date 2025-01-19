The global deployment of the 5G network requires strong public investments and, in any case, the essential public-private collaboration. In this sense, a public 5G network is owned and operated by a single telecommunications operator, as is the case in ‘traditional’ networks. In the case of ‘host-neutral’ 5G networks, a private network can be shared by various operators, service providers and users, which contributes to improving process efficiency.

This connection between services and clients has, therefore, and with special development in recent times, with an increasing presence of ‘neutral hosts’, who defend their contribution to greater connection security or privacy, and a Special indication for companies with critical activity, public companies (hospitals, stadiums, ports…), ‘smart cities’, etc. This is what happens in the case of Boldynone of the largest providers of shared network infrastructure in the world and pioneers in Europe in the implementation of private 5G networks (more than 60), an international scenario that also includes companies such as, among others, Cellnex Telecom or American Tower.

«We have a very ambitious plan in Spain (says David de Celis, country manager Spain of the company), since it is one of the most interesting markets with the most growth potential in Europe, although our industry needs to consolidate its digitalization to be more competitive at an international level. For this reason, the company provides the so-called ‘first layer’ to be able to develop use cases, “in addition to accelerating wireless networks and ensuring high quality connectivity with private 5G networks designed exclusively for our customers.”

“This infrastructure (adds Celis) allows companies and public administrations to address their digital transformation from the technological forefront, ensuring reliable and seamless connectivity, connecting people and different assets with maximum security.” A performance in which they foresee double the investment in the coming years, with a greater and better positioning in strategic sectors, as well as increasing its service portfolio.









With this option, the enormous telecommunications spectrum can see several of the fronts in which the connectivity mission can be especially complex, be it in the so-called ‘high-density public spaces’ or in temporary events, rural areas, infrastructures criticism, etc.

It is also applied in ‘industrial verticals’, in which the industrial internet of things, automation, robotics, etc. are increasingly important. These are the objectives of the research work of 5Tonic, a research laboratory founded by Telefónica and Imdea Networks (located in the latter’s facilities, in Leganés). Ignacio Berberana, senior research engineer at 5Tonic, highlights the importance, in this sense, “of allowing multiple mobile network operators to use them without bias, in a spectrum used in this infrastructure that continues to be the operators’ licensed spectrum. “This model also presents unique challenges, such as the need to ensure data separation between operators sharing the same infrastructure and, possibly, lower resiliency.”

Of course, Berberana points out the balance of opportunities and threats of this mobile network deployment model option. «On the one hand (he comments), these shared networks can significantly reduce deployment and operation costs in areas of high demand where it is not feasible for each operator to have its own infrastructure (stadiums, airports, metro networks,…) or where The business case does not justify the investment in the deployment of the network by each operator (such as areas of low population density, rural or difficult to access), allowing a more efficient expansion of coverage. However, in most environments “the ‘host-neutral’ mobile network deployment model is less effective than an approach where each operator deploys its own network based on market needs and demand.”

21st century competition Deployment times, infrastructure development, investment efficiency, the essential sustainability… all these variables coexist in a telecommunications market that faces the unstoppable speed of technological progress, and the needs demanded by society. In this context, the contribution of the ‘neutral hosts’ must enter the circle, as Berberana points out, “of a more dynamic competition, which promotes innovation and allows better adaptation to the local and specific needs of each market segment, resulting in a more efficient and personalized service for end users. And he adds how “another aspect that is used to favor this model is security, due to the centralization of the infrastructure, which allows (in theory) a more unified and efficient security management, the ease of implementing updates and the reduction of failure points.

Víctor Jiménez, president of the Ametic Connectivity Commission, points out, for his part, how these solutions “offer an interesting alternative in certain environments, in which having a dedicated mobile network infrastructure for each service provider is not the most efficient, whether for technical reasons (ability to deploy infrastructure, complexity), administrative (permits, licenses), environmental (carbon footprint reduction) or economic (cost optimization) reasons. And it adds to the areas already mentioned those of shopping centers or business campuses.

Efficiencies network

«Another derivative associated with ‘host-neutral’ solutions (adds Jiménez) is the flexibility in the exploitation or management mode. There may be cases where one of the operators wants to take over the management of the infrastructure and provide an additional service to the other operators. More options: have an independent company manage the infrastructure, as can happen in cases of the owners of the physical space where stadiums, buildings, airports, etc. are located.

The debate, therefore, focuses on aspects of the capacity for synergies between options, the suitability of their application in different environments and, in any case, their contribution in times of digital transformation.

On the ground, representing professionals working on these developments, Luis Miguel Chapinal, dean of the Official College of Telecommunications Technical Engineers, begins by pointing out the general scope (in which any contribution is welcome): «With the specifications defined by regulations, 5G networks are likely to deliver their full potential for high-quality services such as lag-free video calling, online gaming with minimal latency, new augmented and virtual reality applications, holographic, support for autonomous cars, real-time remote surgical operations… but to do so, it is necessary for operators to invest in networks that incorporate improvements in data processing.

Implement improvements in ‘edge computing’ and ‘network slicing’ (virtual networks on a common shared infrastructure), invest in capillarizing networks for better (and more real) 5G coverage… In this environment, Chapinal highlights that “it is necessary for the implementation of private 5G networks to advance in the industry. Although there is already a spectrum reserve for local networks under a self-provision regime or private 5G networks of 450 MHz in the 26 GHz band and 20 MHz in the 3.4-3.8 GHz band, there are still few companies that have incorporated or are planning in their investments to use the potential of 5G in their production processes.

The specialist also highlights various experiences in this regard, such as those undertaken at BASF chemistry, at the Ford production plant, at the Automotive Technology Center of Galicia (CTAG) or at INZU Group, as pioneering entities in the use of private 5G networks in Spain. Part of a deployment in which the public and private must coexist to forge a better telecommunications universe.