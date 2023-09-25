Beto Silva – Editora3i Beto Silva – Editora3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/beto-silva-editora3/ 09/25/2023 – 8:34

Out of stock sales have always been at the center of the company’s business Privalia, one of the main multi-brand digital platforms in Brazil. The model is very focused on relationships with more than 600 brands exhibiting their products in the virtual showcase of the company. And it is they, the brands, who define pricing, promotions, the timing of price reductions and the entire sales strategy. Privalia is a partner in this entire process. It was the company that helped fashion brands enter the internet world, which until then was an unknown environment for them. Privalia was the escape valve for sales of obsolete stock of past collections, with consequent generation of cash flow. This September, when the company celebrates 15 years of existence, the operation is more mature and ready to take a step forward. The DNA of sales will continue, but more services will be added for partner companies to add more value at other points in the products’ journey.

As part of its expansion project, it brings two new solutions to the Brazilian market: Brandsplace and the Privalia Adsbusiness fronts already consolidated in the European market and which represent more than 15% of the group’s total operations Veepeewhich had revenues of 3.6 billion euros in 2022 and of which Privalia has been part since 2016.

“We started to deliver a more interesting operation for brands, building a virtuous cycle of consistency and growth”, the global vice-CEO of the French group told DINHEIRO, Fabio Bonfawho lives in Europe and was in Brazil at the beginning of the month for the company’s debut celebrations.

18.3 million people have already registered. Daily visitors already reach

500 thousand on the app and website

Until then, Privalia was basically present in just one of the three main sales stages of the items: you flash sales of low-turnover inventories, which moved R$1.2 billion in 2022.

Now, with new toolsare also worked launch promotions It is post-launch offers.

Fernando BoscoloCEO of Privalia, highlights that the company now “helps brands in all product life cycles”.

“Acceptance has been enormous, as brands increasingly want to be more present in digital as a need to increase penetration”, he stated, highlighting that there are already 40 partners plugged into the new solutions and a pipeline of another 50 in the process of entry. .

Even companies outside the fashion vertical already operate on the Privalia offering platformlike the Hard Rock HotelO Laser Space and the Nature. “We now have a complementary line of brands”, said Boscolo, when listing the advantages of Privalia for fashion brands: there are 18.3 million registered users and 500 thousand daily visitors to the app and website. “We intend to reach a base of 23 million consumers by 2026.”

Solutions

It could be a marketplace, but according to Privalia it is more than that. That’s why the name is Brandsplacewhere brands have a digital infrastructure complete to offer your products to the user base.

There are no resellers, which guarantees brand and price protection and avoids channel cannibalization, according to the platform.

Privalia projects that the new business front will represent 14% of total transactions by 2026, totaling more than R$400 million in sales for partner brands. For the first year, the forecast is R$70 million.

Bonfá highlights that this resource arriving in Brazil generates excellent results in operations in Europe. “Brandsplace is Privalia’s way of customizing marketplace logic based on the power and value of brands.”

Already the Privalia Ads is part of the strategy full service for brands in the digital environment. In it, partners can use different advertising formats to reach the platform’s qualified audience.

Advertisers also have access to a complete portfolio of production and image processing services for their e-commerce through 17 studios located at Privalia’s headquarters in São Paulo, and their own creative team..

They are also delivered intelligence reports market and performance with detailed information about the consumer behavior.

What about sales, Privalia’s core business? They continue. The news will add contact points of consumers with brands. A breakthrough that sees the 15-year-old company begin the transition from adolescence to adulthood.