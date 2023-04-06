After the surveys of the Italian Privacy Guarantor, other countries also shine a light on artificial intelligence software ChatGpt. Canada has announced it has opened an investigation into OpenAi, the US-based company that launched the software. While also Germany, France and Ireland would be moving in the footsteps of the Italian Authority for the protection of personal data.

But now, in the very delicate world of privacy violations, a new front is about to open up, that of the aut. Everything was born – once again – from Teslaforced to inform its customers shortly about the fact that its sentry mode (which logs the surroundings of company cars for security purposes) is likely to violate data privacy laws in Germany. The news comes after that Vzbv (Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband, a German non-profit consumer organization and by far the best-known foundation in Germany) is suing Tesla for failing to mention the risks involved in its advertisements. The case is the latest in a string of disputes in countries ranging from China to the Netherlands over cameras on Tesla cars, which the company says are meant to protect against theft or vandalism, but authorities fear will lead to filming without consent.

Yes, because a parked car records everything that happens in that area, without any kind of protection for the citizens.

The lawsuit filed by Vzbv last July alleged that the automaker was misleading consumers by not informing them in advertisements that the driver could be in breach of data protection legislation if the feature was used in public spaces and resulted in passers-by being recorded at unbeknownst to them. After a hearing on the case in Berlin, the company issued a “cease and desist” statement saying it would no longer advertise in that manner.

But according to the Berlin data protection agency the person driving the car is responsible for turning off the cameras in public spaces. However this responsibility would extend to the company if the images were filed directly by Tesla. In short, we are only at the beginning of a huge problem for car manufacturers. Because it is obvious that if the cameras of a car had to be switched off by law every time it was parked in a public space, then the protection system against theft and vandalism would be completely useless. What’s the point of having cameras on in a private garage?