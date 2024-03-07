Privacy | The Satakunta welfare area is investigating a possible data breach

On Thursday, the Satakunta welfare area made an investigation request to the police.

Satakunta welfare area told on Thursday, that it will investigate a possible data protection breach related to the operations of the consulting company Savoa Partners.

In February, the Hyvinvointialue suspended all cooperation with Savoa Partners, which provides consulting services for health services. In addition, the welfare area made an investigation request to the police on Thursday.

Based on preliminary investigations, it is possible that patient data has been viewed without reason, the welfare area said.

All those who may have seen the patient data have been healthcare professionals who have consulted similar healthcare professionals in the welfare area.

According to the welfare area, in these situations the information is not considered to be harmful, but to support the professional responsible for care. The situations have not been recorded in information systems or log data.