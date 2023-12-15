Privacy | The hospital did not give the name of the patient suspected of abuse to the police: citing privacy

The patient was suspected of assaulting another patient in the hospital. The administrative court decided that the police do not have the right to know the suspect's name, because information about hospitalization is sensitive health information.

With the police there is no right to know the name of a hospital patient when investigating the abuse of another patient. This is what the Helsinki Administrative Court decided by voting 2–1.

The matter was related to the investigation of the abuse that took place at Malmi Hospital in Helsinki. The patient was suspected of assaulting the patient who was in the same room at night in November 2022. The victim received visible injuries on his face.

The Helsinki police asked the hospital for the name of the patient suspected of abuse, but the hospital refused to release it.

According to the hospital, it can only hand over information to the police if there is a crime under investigation that can be sentenced to at least six years in prison. Basic assault can result in a maximum of two years in prison.

Helsinki the police department took the matter to the administrative court.

The police referred to, among other things, the arc of justice. According to it, the possibility for healthcare professionals to refuse to testify is limited to sensitive health information.

Patient information alone is not sensitive health information, the police pointed out.

This has been outlined in, among other things, one in the Supreme Court's (KKO) preliminary decision. According to the decision, the medical certificate could be used as evidence, even if the victim of intimate partner violence did not want to testify against her spouse.

“The hospital cannot be an area free from criminal liability. A patient cannot commit a crime in the hospital by retreating behind the patient protection,” the police emphasized and pointed out that the hospital is also responsible for the safety of other patients.

Helsinki the city, on the other hand, appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court's (KHO) decision from 2018. According to it, the police had no right to receive information about which patient the guards had taken drugs from.

According to the police department, the situation is not the same. A drug crime does not have an interested party, i.e. a victim, but now a crime against a person's health and personal integrity was investigated.

After the vote, the administrative court decided that information about the identity of the suspected abuser cannot be released to the police.

According to the Patient Act, information about the identity of a patient who has been in the hospital is confidential information, so in principle it can only be disclosed with the patient's consent. Exceptions are separately provided for in the law, and they include serious crimes.

According to the Police Act, the police have the right to receive the necessary information from the authority in order to perform their duties. According to administrative law, this is not the kind of provision that entitles you to receive patient data.

The Administrative Court referred to the KHO's decision regarding drugs and stated that due to the operating conditions of the health care system, it is essential that information about the treatment relationship is confidential. Mere information about hospitalization is already sensitive information about the state of health.

In the minority the remaining administrative court judge would have informed the police. In his opinion, it was about weighing between fundamental rights. On the one hand, it was about the victim's right to integrity and security, on the other hand, the suspect's right to privacy.

The judge referred to the Police Act, according to which the police have the right to receive information without being hindered by the duty of confidentiality, and emphasized that no law expressly prohibits handing over confidential health information to the police.

Patients should be able to trust that they will not be abused in the hospital, the judge pointed out.

“If this happens, the hospital as a place of crime cannot be an area free of criminal responsibility compared to the rest of society. Handing over personal information about the suspect's person is at most a slight violation of privacy.”