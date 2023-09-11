Privacy | The Finnish Business Register received a fine of 23,000 euros from the Data Protection Commissioner

The company had not provided recordings of its sales calls to the persons who requested them in accordance with the data protection regulation.

Business directory Suomen Yritysrekisteri, which maintains it, has received a fine of 23,000 euros from the data protection commissioner’s office.

According to the Data Protection Commissioner’s release, the company had not delivered the recordings of its sales calls to the persons who requested them in accordance with the data protection regulation.

In addition, the company had not complied with the Deputy Data Protection Commissioner’s previous order to correct its operations in accordance with the law.

The Data Protection Commissioner says that in 2019–2022, he received several complaints about the company’s operations from private traders.

They had received the invoice after a sales call regarding the Finnish Company Register, which is why they had requested a recording of the call. The company had provided some of the traders with a written summary of the call, but according to the complainants, the summaries did not correspond to the content of the calls.