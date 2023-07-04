Privacy | Sweden ordered four companies to stop using Google’s tool

Google’s tool was found to transfer personal data to the United States. Two companies were fined in connection with the case.

Swedish on Monday ordered four companies to stop using the Google Analytics tool because it transfers personal data to the United States. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

The Swedish data protection agency IMY has announced that it has investigated the use of Google Analytics in companies after the Austrian data protection group Noyb filed a complaint regarding the tool.

According to Noyb, the use of Google Analytics for online statistics in companies led to the transfer of European data to the United States, which is against the EU data protection regulation GDPR.

The GDPR allows the transfer of data to third countries only in cases where the European Commission has determined that they offer at least as good privacy protection as in the EU.

In 2020, the European Court of Justice overturned the data transfer agreement between the EU and the US, as it was deemed insufficient.

IMY says that it classifies the data provided by companies to Google Analytics as personal data.

According to the Data Protection Agency, “the technical security measures implemented by companies are not sufficient to ensure a level of protection that would correspond to the level of protection guaranteed by the EU”.

The IMY imposed a fine of 12 million kroner on the telecommunications company Tele2 and 300,000 kroner on the e-commerce platform CDON.

The grocery company Coop and the newspaper Dagens Industri were spared fines, as they had taken additional measures to increase data security.

Tele2 had stopped using Google Analytics voluntarily, but IMY ordered three other companies to stop using the tool.

The data protection group Nyob welcomed the IMY’s decision.

“Although many other European authorities have already found that the use of Google Analytics violates the GDPR, this is the first financial penalty imposed on companies for its use,” Nyob commented in his announcement.

The European Commission already announced at the end of May that it hopes to complete the legal framework for data transfers between the EU and the United States by the end of the summer.