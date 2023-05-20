Google has announced plans to officially activate its initiatives Privacy Sandboxpreviously deferred, as it gradually works to deprecate support for third-party cookies in the Chrome browser.

Google’s Privacy Sandbox initiative to protect user privacy

To that end, the search and advertising giant said it plans to phase out third-party cookies for the 1% of Chrome users globally in Q1 2024.

“This will help developers run real-world experiments to gauge the readiness and effectiveness of their products without third-party cookies“, has declared Anthony Chavez, VP of Privacy Sandbox at Google.

Before rolling out this change, Google said it will introduce the ability for third-party developers to simulate the process for a configurable subset of their users (up to 10%) in Q4 2023.

Google also stressed that the plans were designed and developed with regulatory oversight and input from the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which oversees implementation for ensure that the proposals do not favor Google impartially.

Privacy Sandbox is a dual-action project for web and Android that aims to limit covert tracking by eliminating the need for third-party cookies and cross-app identifiers, while still delivering relevant content and ads while respecting your privacy.

Google, in early February, started test Privacy Sandbox on Android in beta on eligible mobile devices running Android 13.

The Privacy Sandbox APIs, including the Topicsshould be available to all users without the need to join one proof of origin in Chrome 115scheduled for a late July 2023 release.

The idea, in summary, is to infer large-scale signals of interest (called topics) on your device based on your browsing activity over a period of one week (called an epoch) and share that information with advertising technology providers to serve you targeted ads.

It also aims to give users control over their evolving interests, with the categories selected for each epoch randomly chosen from the most visited topics during that time period.

Google’s goal is to completely disable third-party cookies in Chrome in the second half of 2024, although the company has specified that the timing could change based on discussions, feedback and tests with interested parties.

Some considerations

Over the years, although Google has been used by (almost) everyone in one way or another (even indirectly), it has received a lot of criticism for privacy and user profiling, this could be a significant step forward for a “serial profiler” like Google itself.

It must be said that it is important to consider how the implementation of the Privacy Sandbox could affect the browsing experience of the users. While the initiative aims to improve privacy, the impact on page loading speed, ad targeting efficiency, and content personalization may need to be closely monitored.

Among other things there is a curious paradox: although Google is not “loved” by the open source communities for privacy, many privacy browsers actually base their source code on Chromium, which is from Google.

Since it is not possible to predict the future, only time will tell what this initiative will lead to, we just have to wait.